Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
TRICK OR TREAT SHOOTOUT Sunday’s Results
Super Quick — Winner: Todd Fricke (0.015 RT, 4.78 DI, 4.799 ET, 142.25 MPH). Runner-up: Mike Quintieri (0.082, 4.79, 4.791, 144.53). Semis: Stephanie Nass.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Dustin Ridge (0.064, 7.98, 8.002, 78.74). Runner-up: Izzy Boardway (0.085, 8.04, 8.074, 80.64). Semis: Jazzy Bean, Raylee Higgins.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Xzavier Heaton (0.117, 8.93, 8.925, 73.12). Runner-up: Katie Froud (0.031, 9.18, 9.163, 68.02). Semis: Koda Tobel.
Box — Winner: Jeremy Sears (0.015, 4.79, 4.793, 141.03). Runner-up: Cooper Chun (0.007, 5.22, 5.218, 129.24). Semis: Steve Johansen.
No Box — Winner: Ryan Widhalm (0.016, 7.07, 7.099, 94.93). Runner-up: Jeff Staley (0.048, 6.18, 6.181, 107.93). Semis: Matt Kielman.
Junior Street — Winner: Brittney Wagner (0.203, 9.95, 9.952, 71.19). Runner-up: Jacob Van Cleve (0.119, 9.25, 9.378, 76.33). Semis: Michelle Brown.
Consolation — Winner: Mike Sumner (0.008, 6.79, 6.817, 94.56). Runner-up: Rochelle Robnett (0.024, 4.94, 4.958, 134.93). Semis: Paul Nero.
Saturday’s Results
Super Quick — Winner: Chase Leerkamp (0.003 RT, 4.55 DI, 4.555 ET, 152.54 MPH). Runner-up: Don Sefton (0.010, 4.36, 4.356, 159.40). Semis: Cooper Chun, Katie Harkema.
Box — Winner: Cooper Chun (0.011, 5.18, 5.177, 131.11). Runner-up: Andy Collins (0.003, 7.17, 7.150, 94.19). Semis: Steve Schlepp.
No Box — Winner: Bob Bundy (0.045, 6.56, 6.561, 93.81). Runner-up: Mike Merk (0.056, 7.38, 7.469, 86.76). Semis: Scott Lewsley.
Junior Lightning — Winner: Ty Gaynor (0.009, 8.00, 8.047, 81.55). Runner-up: Logan Scribner (0.080, 8.10, 8.096, 79.56). Semis: Natalie Erickson, Izzy Boardway.
Junior Thunder — Winner: Greyson Fossum (0.066, 11.97, 11.975, 51.88). Runner-up: Katie Froud (0.078, 9.26, 9.248, 66.58). Semis: Dylen Shearer.
Junior Street — Winner: Zackary Fortenberry (0.147, 11.58, 11.559, 61.27). Runner-up: Michelle Brown (0.215, 9.15, 9.071, 79.64). Semis: Jacob Van Cleve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.