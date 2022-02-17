GRANDVIEW — The Prosser boys appear to be playing their best basketball at the right time.
After losing to Grandview twice during the regular season, the Mustangs beat the Greyhounds 68-59 on their homecourt for the CWAC district title and a Regional berth. AJ Gonzalez led the way with 16 points and Max Flores scored 13 off the bench to capture the school's first district title since 1993.
Prosser extended its win streak to five games, including a pair of wins over No. 2 seed Ellensburg. Grandview saw its three-game winning streak snapped and will need to beat Ellensburg for the second time in three tries on Saturday to reach next week's Regionals.
Matchups will be determined on Sunday and Prosser could be an interesting case for the selection committee with its district champion status and a No. 22 ranking in the latest 2A RPI.
Prosser=20=22=11=15=—=68
Grandview=16=12=10=20=—=59
-
ELLENSBURG 55, EAST VALLEY 41: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures for the No. 2 seed Bulldogs in a loser-out game. Tyrus Johnson scored a game-high 16 points for East Valley.
EAST VALLEY — Tyrus Johnson 16, Hooper 6, Esquivel 9, Field 0, Calhoun 1, Sluder 0, Taylor 0, Staymates 4, Locke 5.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 12, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Nealey 5, Andaya 7, JT Fenz 11, Emmett Fenz 10.
East Valley 6 12 10 13 — 41
Ellensburg 15 12 15 13 — 55
-
SCAC
WAPATO 68, ROYAL 64: At Wapato, the Wolves knocked off the SCAC East No. 1 seed. The Wolves will play a winner to Regionals, loser-out game on Saturday at Wahluke, which beat Connell 63-50. Wapato lost to Wahluke 62-60 in the first round of the district tournament last week.
-
EWAC
MABTON 63, WHITE SWAN 50: At Mabton, Jesus Carreon scored 15 points to lead the Vikings to Regionals in a loser-out game. Roger Valdez scored 15 for the Cougars. In the EWAC's other loser-out game, River View earned a Regional berth with a 45-41 win at Tri-Cities Prep.
WHITE SWAN — Rodriguez 2, Kas. Gleason 7, Roger Valdez 15, Hamilton 8, Ryan 0, Hill 3, Lawrence 2, Jeffrey Bill 13, Shavehead 0.
MABTON — Victor Chavez 14, McCallum 8, Jesus Carreon 15, Zavala 9, Morrow 0, Geno Bahena 3, Birueta 0, Ramos 4, Adrian Barajas 10.
White Swan 11 14 15 10 — 50
Mabton 18 16 14 15 — 63
--
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 66, ENTIAT 35: At Wenatchee, Joel Belaire scored 29 points to lead the Crusaders in a loser-out game. They'll play a winner to Regionals, loser-out game against either Moses Lake Christian or Soap Lake in Wenatchee on Saturday.
ENTIAT — Arias 0, Spitler 0, Giacomazz 2, Landon Crutcher 21, Sanchez 0, Santos 0, Martyn 6, Ayala 0, I. Brumback 2, B. Brumback 4.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bradford 9, Bell 7, Haydn Edwards 10, Bazaldua 2, Joel Belaire 29, Pommer 2, Bethel 2, Lee 5.
---
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TOPPENISH 62, ROYAL 22: At Toppenish, the Wildcats went on a 14-0 run to end the first quarter and hit seven 3-pointers for the game, including three from Alvina Meninick. She scored 19 points and Jadyn Johnson posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Toppenish into Saturday’s winner to Regionals, loser-out game against Connell, which beat College Place 45-28.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 5, Larsen 4, Jensen 2, Wilhelm 5, K. Allred 0, Piercy 0, Orth 3, Bergeson 2, Andersen 0, R. Allred 0, Morgan 1.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, Cuevas 0, B. Peters 8, Cisneros 0, Tati Camacho 10, Hill 3, C. Peters 2, Sanchez 5, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 11, McCord 2, Landa 2.
Royal 6 8 6 2 — 22
Toppenish 22 13 12 15 — 62
Toppenish highlights: Jadyn Johnson 14 rebs, Natalia Sanchez 5 stls.
--
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smith earns award
The GNAC gave Central Washington’s Xavier Smith its player of the week award after the senior guard averaged 20.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats to two wins in three games.
He scored 26 points in last Saturday’s 81-80 overtime win over Alaska Anchorage and hit the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation as well as the game-winner. Smith’s leading the conference with 19.2 points per game while shooting 52% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range.
MEETINGS
QBs to host Rotondo
Davis girls wrestling coach Eric Rotondo will be the featured guest at next week’s Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.