ELLENSBURG — Another big lead disappeared late for Central Washington, but this time the Wildcats found an answer.
Matt Poquette's putback with two seconds left gave them a critical 77-75 win, keeping their postseason hopes alive. The fifth-year senior from Morton put up 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Central snap a four-game losing streak.
"Matt came up big tonight," coach Brandon Rinta said. "Especially to start the game, then to finish it off."
Mitch Brizee scored 18 points in place of injured starter Samaad Hector and knocked down two free throws early in the second half to give the Wildcats a 52-33 lead against a team they beat 72-65 in Canada. But the Red Leafs worked their way back, eventually tying the game thanks to a 9-2 run.
Central shot 67% from the field in the first half and took control with a 10-0 run capped off by an Isaiah Banks three. He recorded 16 points while fellow guard Camron McNeil added 19 for an offense that hadn't reached 70 points in its last five games.
Western Washington's overtime win at Northwest Nazarene (8-7 GNAC, 11-12 overall) kept the Wildcats (6-9, 10-14) tied for seventh with Alaska Anchorage (6-9, 12-12), a half-game behind the Vikings (6-9, 12-12) as the three teams fight for one of the GNAC's six playoff spots. CWU's set to host WWU on Senior Day this Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Wildcats will conclude the season with road trips to first-place Saint Martin's (13-2, 21-4) and fifth-place Western Oregon (7-8, 10-12), which lost at Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night to fall to only one game ahead of CWU. Anchorage holds the tiebreaker over Central after winning both meetings between the two teams.
SIMON FRASER — Elliott Dimaculangan 21, Jahmal Wright 18, David Penney 13, Oludele 2, Lefebvre 0, Nigel Hylton 16, Rai 3, Stone 2, Zaborniak 0. Totals 31-52 4-10 75.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 19, Mitch Brizee 18, Isaiah Banks 16, Matt Poquette 15, Gilbert 4, Gennett 3, Pepper 2, Spivey 0. Totals 33-56 7-14 77.
Halftime: 48-31 CWU.
CWU highlights: Banks 8 rebs; Poquette 6 rebs; Gilbert 7 assts.
-
MEETINGS
Winters, Cullen at QBs
Rock Winters and Dave Cullen, manager and assistant manager of the state basketball tournaments that open March 1 in the SunDome, will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Food service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.