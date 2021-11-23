ATLANTA — Selah’s Andrew Murphy remained perfect through four professional fights with a lightning-quick knockout of Albert Leyva on Saturday.
The East Valley graduate needed only 26 seconds to pick up his third straight knockout against an opponent who didn’t even attempt to get a punch in as he tried to protect himself. Murphy, who trains with Roy Jones Jr., landed a flurry of punches before connecting with a quick left hook to send Leyva to the canvas and end Murphy’s first fight since knocking out Roberto Valdez in June.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Andaya, Stires win GNAC awards
Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya earned GNAC newcomer of the year and Hannah Stires won defensive player of the year to lead a host of Wildcats in the awards announced Tuesday.
Andaya, the daughter of longtime coach Mario Andaya, played both setter and outside hitter for Central this season after transferring from Gonzaga. She posted a GNAC-record seven triple-doubles, averaging 2.25 kills, 5.07 assists and 2.24 digs per set.
Stires led the league with 4.67 digs per set and at least 20 in 10 matches, highlighted by a season-high 27 in a win at Western Oregon. The freshman libero recorded at least 10 digs in all 23 appearances this season.
Joining Stires and Andaya on the first team was outside hitter Ashley Kaufman, CWU’s leader with 277 kills. Outside hitter Marianna Payne and middle blocker Leanna Shymanski earned Honorable Mention status.
The Wildcats finished tied for second in the GNAC with Alaska Anchorage and earned an at-large berth to their ninth straight NCAA Division II tournament. They’ll play West Region No. 3 seed Chaminade on Dec. 2.
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 1
Game scores: Eastmont 860-703, Eastmont 743-695, Eastmont 164-148, Davis 143-133.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 168.
WENATCHEE 3, WEST VALLEY 2 (PINFALL)
Game scores: West Valley 680-677, Wenatchee 689-630, Wenatchee 142-120, West Valley 146-129.
WV highlights: Cara Connelly 323, Evka Ball 304.
