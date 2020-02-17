GRANGER — Three-time reigning Class 2B state champion Kittitas captured the EWAC district championship and earned a regional berth Monday night with a 62-60 victory against White Swan.
Justin Hudson scored a game-high 19 points, including a layup with a second left, to lead the Coyotes (14-9), who will meet the top seed from the Central Washington 2B this weekend in Quincy, with both teams advancing to regional.
Josh Rosbach added 15 points and Blake Catlin chipped in 11 for Kittitas.
Devin Sampson-Craig had a team-high 18 points, Kupkana Leavitt and Teal Soaring-Eagle each had 13 and Sage Lewis had 12 for the Cougars (17-6), who will play in a winner-to-
regional, loser-out contest this weekend in Quincy.
KITTITAS — Walters 6, Justin Hudson 19, Van Dorn 6, Coles 0, Josh Rosbach 15, Byers 5, Jenks 0, Patterson 0, Sanchez 0, Blake Catlin 11, Hayden 0.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 2, Devin Sampson-Craig 18, Bass 0, Valdez 2, Kupkana Leavitt 13, Sage Lewis 12, D. Lewis 0, Teal Soaring-Eagle 13, Hull 0, Villanueva 0, Shavehead 0. .
Kittittas 16 14 15 17 — 62 White Swan 19 17 8 16 — 60
Highlights: Leavitt (WS) 11 rebs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
WHITE SWAN 57, MABTON 51: At Granger, Nakoda Sampson and Briley Bock each scored 12 points and the Cougars took third place.
Makana Ohms added 10 points for White Swan, which improved to 19-5 and will play for a regional berth this weekend at Quincy in a crossover with the Central Washington 2B.
Astrid Galarza scored a game-high 19 points for Mabton (16-8), which took fourth and also will play at Quincy for a spot in the regional round.
Tri-Cities Prep defeated Burbank 37-29 in the championship game.
WHITE SWAN — Nakoda Sampson 12, Andrews-Ike 0, H. Bass 8, Briley Bock 12, Scabbyrobe 1, Wolfsberger 5, Makana Ohms 10, Vanpelt 5, Castilleja 3, M. Bass 1.
MABTON — Astrid Galarza 19, Bonewell 0, Moreno 2, Herrera 5, Garzon 8, Becerra 6, J. Guevara 1, Kassandra Hernandez 10.
White Swan 11 18 13 15 — 57 Mabton 10 18 9 14 — 51
Highlights: Sampson (WS) 8 rebs., 7 assts.; Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 7 rebs., 3 stls.; Bock (WS) 3 stls.; Lovey Vanpelt (WS) 8 rebs., 4 assts.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Whittaker honored by GNACZach Whittaker earned the GNAC field athlete of the week after finishing fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 48 feet, 2 inches at the Husky Classic in Seattle.
The mark was an NCAA provisional.
Whittaker is the seventh member of the track and field team to earn the weekly honor this year.