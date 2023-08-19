Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya's selection as GNAC preseason player of the year highlighted an impressive showing for Central Washington on the all-conference team released Friday.
Two-time first-team All-GNAC outside hitter Ashley Kaufman, Division II blocks leader Emma Daoud-Hebert and reigning GNAC defensive player of the year Hannah Stires joined Andaya on the squad. They're the only program represented by more than two players.
Andaya's shined as a setter and outside hitter at Central since transferring from Gonzaga after earning an All-WCC honorable mention nod as a sophomore. Last season she averaged 2.57 kills, 5.43 assists and 1.92 kills per set while breaking the GNAC career record for triple-doubles.
Kaufman, another fifth-year senior led Central with three kills per set and Stires anchored the defense with 4.59 digs per set, including a season-high 35 in an upset over No. 2 seed Western Washington at the NCAA West Regional. Daoud-Hebert, a junior middle blocker, joined Andaya and Kaufman as honorable mention All-America selections after she totaled 160 total blocks, with 1.5 per set.
Earlier this week, coaches unanimously voted Central as the GNAC preseason favorite. The Wildcats finished third a year ago with a 17-11 record, including 11-7 in conference play.
YVC picked 8th in NWAC poll
Coaches voted Yakima Valley volleyball to finish eighth in the NWAC preseason poll released Friday.
The Yaks took third in the NWAC East a year ago and won a postseason match before bowing out to Lower Columbia in the NWAC Regionals. They're ranked third among NWAC East teams, behind Columbia Basin and North Idaho, which are tied for fourth.
YVC returns several key players, including Zillah grad Brynn Widner, who led the team with 455 digs, and outside hitter Jessica Mariscal, who posted 267 kills.
