Ellensburg and Selah have hired new boys basketball coaches with local ties to lead their programs for next season.
Garrett Hull, a 2015 Ellensburg graduate, will take over at his alma mater, replacing Anthony Graham. Hull shined as a point guard, a quarterback for the football team and a pitcher/outfielder on the 2014 state champion baseball team.
He went on to play baseball and basketball at Spokane Falls Community College, plus two more seasons of basketball at Whitworth, where he averaged 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a senior after bouncing back from an ACL injury the year before. Hull coached 'C' team baseball and JV basketball at Ellensburg in recent years.
Medical Lake coach Jordan Starr, a 2009 Davis graduate, will take over for Tim Garza at Selah. Starr spent two seasons on the basketball team at Central Washington, including a redshirt season in 2010-11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All-State classic rosters revealed
SPOKANE — CBBN player of the year Esmeralda Galindo from Davis and SCAC West player of the year KK Bass from Wapato highlight 15 Yakima Valley selections for the All-State girls basketball classic this Saturday in Spokane.
Three players from Ellensburg's unbeaten state championship team — Rylee Leishman, Jamison Philip and Quinn Rogel — made the roster, although UW signee Olivia Anderson is notably absent. She's still recovering from a broken thumb, according to coach Tim Ravet, who will lead the event's 1A/2A East team.
The 1B/2B game will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by the 1A/2A game at 3:30 p.m. and the 3A/4A game at 5:30 p.m. Other area players on the rosters are as follows: 1B/2B East: Julia George (Yakama Tribal), Gwen Dawes (Yakama Tribal), Taylor Andringa (Sunnyside Christian); 1A/2A East: Ellie Bost (La Salle), Alvina Meninick (Toppenish, Trinity Wheeler (Wapato); 3A/4A East: Mary Jones (Eisenhower), Laiken Hill (West Valley), Nevaeh Lopez (Eisenhower), Jansyn Carrizales (Sunnyside).
WOMEN'S RUGBY
Wildcat earns top award
SEATTLE — The Washington Athletic Club presented Central Washington prop Keia Mae Sagapolu with the MA Sorensen Award at the country's top women's rugby player at a special gala in Seattle last Saturday.
Sagapolu became the first Wildcat to ever win the award after she played for the USA Women's Eagles Rugby National Team and served as captain of the USA Women's U23 team that won the Americas Rugby Trophy in Brazil.
MEETINGS
Pak pack at QBs
Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak coach Mike Archer and assistant coaches Rob Archer, Brooks Archer and Mick Jansen will be the Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s featured guests at next week’s luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
