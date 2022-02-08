The GNAC named Central Washington forward Kassidy Malcolm its player of the week after she averaged 27.3 points per game in over three contests.
Malcolm put up 24 points to go along with seven rebounds in a 67-52 win at Alaska Fairbanks on Wednesday and she followed that up with a career-high 30 points plus a season-high five assists in an 80-67 win the next night in Fairbanks.
Finally, Malcolm provided a bright spot for the Wildcats by scoring 28 points in a 78-68 loss at Alaska Anchorage on Saturday. The 5-foot-11 Ellensburg graduate shot nearly 64% from the field and made 6-of-13 threes in the final two games of the Alaska road trip.
Malcolm’s 19 points per game ranks second in the GNAC behind teammate Kizzah Maltezo, she’s second in 3-point shooting at 42.7%, and her 85% at the free throw line leads the league. The fifth-year senior recently became the sixth player in program history to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career.
She’ll return to action with the second-place Wildcats Thursday against visiting Simon Fraser.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Central falls to hot-shooting Western Washington
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't do enough to slow down Western Washington's offense or keep the Vikings off the glass in a 97-86 home loss Tuesday night.
The Wildcats shot 50% from the field and hit 9-of-19 from three but couldn't match their rivals, who made more than 54% of their field goals, including 10-of-19 3-point attempts. Even when the Vikings missed, they often got a second chance thanks to 14 offensive rebounds compared to just four for Central.
An early 12-0 run put the Wildcats down 22-11 and they never fully recovered, although they cut the deficit to two on an Amari Stafford 3-pointer early in the second half. He only missed one shot on his way to 13 points and Xavier Smith led Central once again with 19 points while grabbing 19 rebounds.
D'Angelo Minnis scored a game-high 26 points for Western and Jalen Green added 21 points a little more than a week after he hit the game-winning shot for the Vikings against the Wildcats in Bellingham. That started a stretch of three losses in four games after Central opened the season 11-3.
Alaska Fairbanks is scheduled to visit Ellensburg on Thursday, followed by a game against Alaska Anchorage on Saturday to close out a five-game homestand.
WESTERN WASHINGTON — D'Angelo Minnis 26, Jalen Green 21, Daniel Hornbuckle 14, Luke Lovelady 10, Secrest 6, Holden 9, Ayala 6, Johnson 3, Welp 2, Garrett 0, Bullock 0. Totals 40-74 7-8 97.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 19, David Thompson 17, Matt Poquette 15, Amari Stafford 13, Gilson 7, Gennett 6, Banks 4, Rose 3, Pope 2, Lindgren 0, Pollard 0. Totals 34-68 9-13 86.
3-point goals: WWU 10-19 (Minnis 4-8, Holden 3-4, Johnson 1-1, Green 1-3, Hornbuckle 1-3), CWU 9-19 (Stafford 3-4, Smith 2-4, Thompson 2-5, Gennett 1-1, Rose 1-4). Rebounds: WWU 46 (Green 12), CWU 23 (Poquette 8, Smith 6). Assists: WWU 15 (Hornbuckle 5, Minnis 5), CWU 13 (Thompson 5). Turnovers: WWU 14, CWU 10. Steals: WWU 6 (Minnis 3), CWU 9. Fouls: WWU 16, CWU 10. Fouled out —None.
TRACK AND FIELD
Albertin recognized
Austin Albertin picked up GNAC men’s track athlete of the week honors for his performance at the Washington State Open at The Podium in Spokane last weekend.
The senior from Kennewick High took third place in the 400 meters with a time of 49.40 seconds, the fastest time by a non-Division I athlete in a field of 38 runners. Albertin will return to The Podium this Saturday for the Whitworth Indoor.
