NAMPA, Idaho — Senior Makinzie Packwood scored the first goal and assisted on the game winner as Central Washington opened its women’s soccer season with a 3-2 win over the College of Idaho on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Megan Fox made eight saves for the Wildcats, who play Chaminade on Saturday on the same field.
First half: 1, CWU, Makinzie Packwood (Stacia Conely), 22:16.
Second half: 2, CI, Larissa Wegner, 50:36; 2, CWU, Sydney Lowe, 54:17; 4, CI, Brynna Herridge, 67:49; 5, CWU, Maci Parke (Packwood), 73:31.
Saves: Megan Fox (CW) 8, Shae Waters (CI) 4, Hannah McFadden (CI) 7.
MEETINGS
Beauchamps at QBs
MarJon Beauchamp and Jon Beauchamp will be guests as the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club meets on Labor Day next week.
The weekly luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.