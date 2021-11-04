SEATTLE — Running into the nation’s fourth-ranked team, Central Washington fell to Seattle Pacific 6-1 in GNAC women’s soccer on Thursday.
Down 4-0 at halftime, Central got on the board in the 45th minute on a goal by Sophia Keenan that was assisted by Sydney Lowe.
Seattle Pacific is 11-1-1 in conference and 14-1-1 overall. CWU (3-10, 4-13) closes out its season on Saturday hosting Montana State Billings at noon.
-
MEETINGS
English, Stephens at QBs
Eisenhower cross country coach Phil English and athletic director Paul Stephens will be featured guests at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week.
The meeting begins a 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.