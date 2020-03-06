SEATTLE — On a record-setting night for Central Washington’s shooters, the Wildcats nearly got the biggest upset in program history.
Casting in a CWU record 18 3-pointers, including three in the final 1:23, the Wildcats just missed knocking off the nation’s fifth-ranked team in a 79-77 loss to Alaska Anchorage in Friday’s GNAC semifinals at Seattle Pacific University.
Down double digits in the fourth quarter, Brianna Phiakhamngon hit a 3-pointer at the 1:23 mark and Alexis Pana hit a pair of deep ones at with 50 and 12 seconds left to slash the deficit to 78-77.
Anchorage’s Safiyyah Yasin, who scored 31 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds to go, and Central missed a pair of foul shots with three seconds left.
Pana finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and hit five 3-pointers for fifth-seeded Central, which was 18 of 34 from deep.
Phiakhamngon netted 14 points and Taylor Shaw made four treys for CWU, which finished its season at 19-11.
Anchorage, which improved to 30-2 with its 12th straight win, will play Western Washington in Saturday’s championship game. Western defeated Northwest Nazarene 66-63 in Friday’s first semifinal.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Maeda 6, Taylor Shaw 12, Alexis Pana 19, Flores 8, Malcolm 9, Brianna Phiakhamngon 14, Richardson 0, Bowman 9, Brown 0. Totals 25-51 9-15 77.
ALASKA ANCHORAGE — Yazmeen Goo 12, Safiyyah Yasin 31, Hajduk 0, Langi 3, Voliva 5, Pinckn 0, Johnson 6, Jackson 7, Motz 2, Kimani Fernandez 10, Ingram 3, Totals 31-67 10-22 79.
Central Wash. 17 20 17 23 — 77
Anchorage 28 19 16 16 — 79
CWU highlights: Pana 5-9 3p, 9 rebs, 7 assts; Kassidy Malcolm 7 rebs, 3 assts; Flores 3 blks; Shaw 4-7 3p.
WCL
BASEBALL
Pippins sign Huskies
University of Washington freshman Cole Miller and incoming freshman Corey Jarrell, both outfielders, have been signed by the Yakima Valley Pippins for the upcoming summer season.
Miller and Jarrell will be the first Huskies player to join the Pippins in the team’s seven-year history.
Miller earned all-conference honors in football and baseball at Mercer Island High School, and Jarrell hit .468 as a junior at Brewster High School last spring.
MEETINGS
Highland trio at QBs
Pat Fitterer, Highland golf coach Dennis Richardson and athletic director Josh Borland will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday to promote next month’s Parker Youth & Sports “You Gotta Love It” High School Golf Tournament. Fitterer and Highland High School will be hosts of the boys and girls tournament, which will be held at Suntides Golf Course on April 24.
Monday’s QB meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Jack-Sons, 48th and Tieton. Lunch service will be available, and the public is invited.