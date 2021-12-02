SEATTLE — Central Washington's late rally fell short in a 69-65 loss at Seattle Pacific to open conference play Thursday night.
The Wildcats, playing without Zillah grad and leading rebounder Samantha Bowman, gave up a 9-0 run to start the second quarter and trailed by as much as 17 before closing the gap to 12 by halftime. Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm scored a team-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds and Central cut the lead to six with a 17-2 run in the third quarter before SPU once again stretched it out to double digits.
One last push came largely thanks to the Wildcats' defense, which held the Falcons to just two field goal over the last six and a half minutes. Malcolm hit a pair of free throws to bring Central within three with 20 seconds left, but Seattle Pacific hit enough free throws to hold on for the win.
Senior guard Kizzah Maltezo scored 13 points but committed eight turnovers and shot just 4-of-19 from the field while Seattle Pacific shot nearly 45%, making 8 of 18 3-point attempts. Central will look to snap its two-game losing streak Saturday at Montana State Billings.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 23, Kizzah Maltezo 13, Maeda 5, Troy 2, Heitschmidt 1, Huerta 8, Bush 7, Coulter-Fa'amafu 6, Sisul 0. 22-58 13-18 65.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Ashley Alter 13, Anna Eddy 11, Kaprice Boston 11, Rexach Roure 8, Hoff 8, Marlow 6, Brennan 4, Pettingill 4, Hoff 2, Berry 2, Brundidge 0. 24-54 13-16 69.
CWU=12=11=21=21=—=65
SPU=16=19=17=17=—=69
CWU highlights: Malcolm 11 rebs,;Kiera Bush 9 rebs; Valerie Huerta 4 assts; Tori Maeda 4 stls.
---
WRESTLING
NONLEAGUE
PASCO 52, NACHES VALLEY 30
at Selah
220: Damien Aguilar (P) for. 285: Hunter Turley, p. Angel Pedarrra, 1:12. 106: Alicia Sanchez (P) for. 113: No match. 120: Andre Rodriguez (P) d. Gavin George, 13-1. 126: Jose Valaneros (P) for. 132: Victor Godina p. Bodie Stonecipher, 3:23. 138: No match. 145: Jesus Mango (P) p. Zane Johnson, 3:52. 152: Mitchell Helgert (NV) p. Gavin Floyd, 1:48. 160: Oscar Muniga (P) p. Caige Coleman, 3:10. 170: Josiah Hankins (NV) p. Antonio Perez, 1:38. 182: No match. 195: Damian Tavares (P) for. Girls: Jayde Coleman (NV) 2-0, Alexis Huff (NV) 1-1.
---
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, MOSES LAKE 0 (match shortened)
At Nob Hill Bowl
Game scores: Ike 804-606, Ike 864-539, Ike 150-111.
Ike highlights: Haley Hammontree 304, Makenzie Clemmons 344 (184), Kaylynn Jeffery 322 (171), Ada Querin 339 (174), Laurel Heesemann 359 (200).
Records: Ike 3-0 league, 4-0 overall.
---
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 3, DAVIS 2 (total pins)
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Selah 759-731, Davis 731-698, Selah 189-120, Davis 159-142.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 348 (185), Johnna Thiel 310 (194).
