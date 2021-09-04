BELLINGHAM — Central Washington bounced back from a tough five-set to beat Sonoma State 25-18, 15-25, 25-14, 25-20 Saturday at the Western Washington invitational.
After losing a five-set thriller to No. 11 Metropolitan State Denver Friday night, the Wildcats used a 10-0 run to come from behind and take control in the first set, then won five straight points to create separation in a critical third set.
Freshman Marianna Payne led the team in kills for the second straight match with 16, while Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya and West Valley’s Sydney Remsberg contributed 21 assists each.
Central will conclude the tournament Sunday against Chaminade, which lost to Western on Friday and beat MSU Denver in five sets on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 5 kills, 21 assists, 3 aces, 8 digs; Sydney Remsberg 21 assists, 6 digs; Kylee Yamashita 7 kills, 9 blocks; Leanna Shymanski 7 kills, 3 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 14 digs; Hannah Stires 23 digs; Marianna Payne 16 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Laynie Erickson 5 digs.
Yaks drop two to NIUYakima Valley lost to North Idaho 25-17, 25-21, 25-18 and then turned around to push Northwest College (Wyo.) to five sets in a 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 26-28, 15-9 loss.
Former La Salle setter Courtney Standley directed an offense led by outside hitter Haylee Holker and middle blocker Dale Schrier for YVC, which will play Centralia and Edmonds in their first home matches on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Late goal sinks Wildcats
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington fell 2-1 to Chaminade for its first loss of the season after giving up a goal in the final minute Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.
Makinzie Packwood scored the equalizer thanks to a Paige Devine assist in the 51st minute and goalkeeper Megan Fox made six saves for the Wildcats. But she couldn’t keep out Shantel Torres-Benito’s shot with 32 seconds left and Central failed to take advantage of 13 shots.
The Wildcats (1-1) will play Humboldt State at Monmouth, Ore., next Friday.
First half: 1, Chaminade, Randi Fontes (Sharon Cain), 45:00.
Second half: 2, Central Washington, Makinzie Packwood (Paige Devine), 51:00. 3, Chaminade, Shantel Torres-Benito, 90:00.
Saves: Megan Fox (CWU) 6; Naomi Takata (CU) 2.
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 2, UNIVERSITY 2: At Spokane, Eisenhower took a two-goal lead and held on for a draw thanks to eight saves by Sara Diehm.
Alyssa Lee scored on a penalty kick and then assisted Alexia Lee early in the second half. The Cadets gave up two goals in the last 20 minutes and will travel to East Valley for a nonleague match on Thursday.
First half: 1, Ike, Alyssa Lee (PK), 4:00.
Second half: 2, Ike Alexia Lee (Aly. Lee), 48:00. 3, University, Isabella Longo (Cameron Roberts), 61:00. 4, University, Shelby Hubble (PK), 77:00.
Saves: Sara Diehm (Ike) 8.
EASTMONT 3, SELAH 1: At Selah, the Vikings lost their season opener to the 2019 CBBN champs. Brooke Reiber scored the lone goal for Selah, which will host the 2020-21 CBBN South champs, Davis, on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Eastmont, 9:00. 2, Eastmont, 16:00. 3, Eastmont, 26:00.
Second half: 4, Selah, Brooke Reiber (Adley Franklin), 71:00.
Saves: Sarah Russell (S) 3, Alexis Grenz (S) 5.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER JAMBOREE: Goldendale defeated Zillah 17-25, 25-21, 25-18 and Tri-Cities Prep 24-26, 25-13, 25-16.
Goldendale highlights: Rachel Gallagher 8 aces, 40 assists, 23 kills, 17 perfect passes, 14 digs; Sara Hiebert 26 kills, 10 blocks; Kennedy Berry 22-22 serving, 40 pp, 36 digs; Brook Blain 6 kills, 4 blocks; Taryn Rising 21-21 serving, 18 digs, 10 kills, 10 pp; Gwen Gilliam 24 pp, 11 digs; Audrey Hill 15 digs, 11 assists; Caitlyn Jauken 2 kills.