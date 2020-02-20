ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Central Washington’s postseason hopes kept fading along with a double-digit second half lead in a 71-61 loss Thursday night to Western Oregon at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats took a 42-31 on Davon Bolton's jumper with 19:05 remaining before the Wolves answered with a quick 7-0 run. Central's 30 percent shooting from the field after halftime allowed Western Oregon to eventually go in front and pull away, ending the game on a 10-0 run excluding Bolton's meaningless 3-pointer with six seconds left.
He scored a team-high 21 points and Xavier Smith added 11, complemented by two blocks. The Wildcats (8-9 GNAC, 15-10 overall) fell a game behind Fairbanks for the sixth and final playoff spot with three games remaining, including Saturday's home finale against last-place Concordia and a trip to No. 20 Seattle Pacific to end the season.
WESTERN OREGON — Davlen Brushier 18, Darius Lubom 14, John Morrill-Keeler 12, Cranston 7, Richardson 5, Emmanuel Gant 10, Hamilton 3, Salinas 2, Baugher 0, Price 0. Totals 28-62 8-10 71.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Davon Bolton 21, Xavier Smith 11, Baker 5, Stafford 5, Gilson 4, Lucas 8, Boykin 7, Poquette 0, Pollard 0. Totals 24-62 3-3 61.
Halftime: Central Washington 40-31.
CWU highlights: Marqus Gilson 10 rebs; Bolton 4-10 3p.
---
MEETINGS
English, Stephens at QBs
Eisenhower track and field coach Phil English and athletic director Paul Stephens will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday.
The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Jacksons, 48th Avenue and Tieton Drive. Lunch service will be available, and the public is invited.