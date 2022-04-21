Central Washington University football is holding its annual Spring Game on Saturday starting at noon at Tomlinson Stadium.
Team Crimson and Team Black will participate in a modified scrimmage with a running clock for four quarters.
Former CWU All-American Mike Reilly, who will be inducted into Central’s Hall of Fame on Saturday evening, will call plays for the first series in each half for Team Crimson and Hall of Fame wide receiver Brian Potucek will do the same for Team Black.
Fans are also encouraged to join the team on the field at the end of the game for a meet-and-greet and photo opportunities. Admission is free.
MEETINGS
YVC coaches at QBsYakima Valley College and Pippins baseball coach Kyle Krustangel and YVC athletic director and assistant basketball coach Ray Funk will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.