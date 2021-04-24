static-scc-cwu.jpg

CWU SID photo.

LACEY — Cle Elum graduate Grace Jackson punched in the first goal and led Central Washington to a 2-0 victory over Saint Martin’s in GNAC women’s soccer Saturday afternoon.

Jackson, a freshman, was assisted by Meagan Kelly in the 24th minute for a quick lead that the Wildcats took into the halftime break. Goalkeepers Liz Canton and Megan Fox had one save apiece in the shutout.

Central Washington (2-0) plays at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.

First half: 1, CWU, Grace Jackson (Meagan Kelly), 24:50.

Second half: 2, CWU, Sophia Keenan, 58:00.

Saves: Liz Canton (CW) 1, Megan Fox (CW) 1, Ali Campigotto (SM) 8.

Yaks earn 0-0 draw

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Freshman goalkeeper Sophia Pixton made four saves as Yakima Valley recorded a 0-0 draw with North Idaho in NWAC East women’s soccer on Saturday.

The Yaks moved to 2-2-1 and will play at Columbia Basin on Saturday.

First half: No scoring.

Second half: No scoring.

Saves: Sophia Pixton (YV) 4, Cynthia Johnson (NI) 8.

GOLF

Hiatt scores ace

Bruce Hiatt recorded a hole-in-one, his second, on the 16th hole at SunTides Golf Course on Wednesday.

Hiatt aced the 123-yard hole with a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Don Khile and Terry Kimes.