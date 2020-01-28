NAMPA, Idaho — A turnover-plagued second half cost Central Washington in a 72-63 loss at Northwest Nazarene.
The Wildcats took a 37-29 lead on a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half by Taylor Shaw, who scored a team-high 16 points for CWU. But the Wildcats committed 14 turnovers after halftime and gave up a 12-2 late in the third quarter to fall behind.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman turned in a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Central, which will return home to face Montana State Billings on Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Taylor Shaw 16, Kaelie Flores 12, Pana 8, Malcolm 5, Maeda 3, Samantha Bowman 13, Phiakhamngon 3, Richardson 3, Lancaster 0. Totals 23-56 7-8.
NORTHWEST NAZARENE — Marina Valles 18, Avery Albrecht 13, Erin Jenkins 12, Eubanks 4, Emerson 1, Gall 8, Hanson 2, Clark 0, Wessels 0. Totals 27-61 12-23 72.
CWU=18=19=18=8=—=63
NNU=17=14=27=14=—=72
CWU highlights: Kassidy Malcolm 10 rebs, 4 assts; Bowman 10 rebs; Flores 7 rebs.
---
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
CWAC
TOPPENISH 58, ELLENSBURG 6
At Toppenish
182: Henry Rinehart (E) d. Joshua Luna (T), 5-0. 195: Damian Gama (T) d. Logan Stolen, 6-0. 220: Rocco Clark (T) f. 285: Terrell Underwood (T) f. 106: Miguel Torrez (T) md. Jack Eylar, 10-1. 113: Joel Godina (T) f. 120: Horacio Godinez (T) f. 126: Jeremiah Zuniga (T) d. Christian Davis, 2-1 (3OT). 132: MJ Morales (T) d. Jacob Bacon, 9-3. 138: Haiden Drury (T) md. Francisco Ayala, 11-1. 145: Kyler Romero (T) tf. Cole Weaver, 17-2. 152: Isaac John (T) p. , Dale Faubion, 0:49. 160: Juan Escamilla (T) p. Corgan Smith, 0:55. 170: Lorenzo Gonzalez (E) d. Isaias Ramirez, 5-4.
Records: Toppenish 8-0, Ellensburg 5-3.
---
EPHRATA 43, WAPATO 33
At Wapato
220: Mac Laird (E) md. Christian Longtimesleeping, 9-1. 285: Eduado Mendez (W) d. Kevin Palayo, 9-4. 106: William Flynn (E) f. 113: Julio Brizuela (W) p. Josue Sanchez, 5:37. 120: Jesse Guizar (W) p. Francisco Anaya-Hernandez, 2:59. 126: Hudson Sager (E) p. Luis Barajas, 3:48. 132: Diego Ramirez (W) p. Christopher Guerro, 0:57. 138: Calvin Sager (E) p. Antonio Flores, 3:03. 145: Timmy Lezesa (W) p. John Shea, 2:38. 152: Jose Adane (W) p. Corbin Sager, 3:19. 160: Brian Olivera (E) p. Pete Romero, 0:49. 170: Octavio Placido (E) p. Jose Mendoza, 3:40. 182: Ellis Anderson (E) p. Dominic McGee, 0:45. 195: Carter Mills (E) d. Juan Alvarado 2-0.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Cadets win league title
MOSES LAKE — With a total-pin victory over Moses Lake, Eisenhower wrapped up the CBBN's league title on the final day of the regular season on Tuesday at Lake Bowl.
Sydney Turner's 343 series led the Cadets, who finished 10-2 in league with Eastmont and Wenatchee tied for second at 9-3.
The top four teams teams will convene Friday at Nob Hill Bowl for the district championships. West Valley and Moses Lake will have a tiebreaker on Wednesday at Minda Lanes at 3 p.m. for the fourth spot.
---
CBBN
EISENHOWER 3, MOSES LAKE 2
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: Eisenhower 695, Moses Lake 641; Eisenhower 703, Moses Lake 664; Moses Lake 168, Eisenhower 145; Moses Lake 130, Eisenhower 124. Eisenhower wins by total pins, 1,667 to 1,603.
Highlights: Sydney Turner (E) 343; Sadi Summers (E) 310.
Records: Eisenhower 10-2 league, 14-2 overall.
---
WEST VALLEY 4, ELLENSBURG 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 761, Ellensburg 497; West Valley 719, Ellensburg 468; West Valley 146, Ellensburg 106; West Valley 149, Ellensburg 95.
Highlights: Rayanne Mills (WV) 340 (185), Lani Makalii (WV) 306 (168), Davian McDougall (WV) 295.
Records: West Valley 6-6 league, 10-6 overall.
---
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 3, SELAH 2
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 819, Selah 743; Davis 826, Selah 680; Selah 130, Davis 129; Selah 132, Davis 115. Davis wins by total pins, 1,889 to 1,685
Highlights: Lucero Medina (D) 314; Cristina Rincon (D) 419 (227); Elizabeth Sutton (D) 340; Elena Fresco (S) 316.