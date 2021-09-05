BELLINGHAM — The Central Washington volleyball team lost in five sets to Chaminade on Sunday at the Western Washington Invitational.
The scores were 25-22, 25-19, 16-25, 26-28, 15-12 for Chaminade.
Ashley Kaufman had 19 kills and nine digs, Marianna Payne added 18 kills and Tia Andaya finished with 10 kills, 27 assists and 11 digs for the Wildcats (1-2).
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 27 assists, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Kylee Yamashita 5 blocks; Leanna Shymanski 7 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 19 kills, 9 digs; Sydney Remsberg 28 assists; Hannah Stires 25 digs; Marianna Payne 18 kills, 2 digs, 5 blocks.