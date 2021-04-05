Central Washington sophomore Tyler McClain was named the GNAC baseball player of the week on Monday.
McClain batted .400 as the Wildcats took three of four games from Montana State Billings over the weekend.
For the series, McClain went 6 of 15 with three runs, three home runs and eight RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 9, MABTON 0: At Wapato, Ricardo Rodriguez scored three goals and Isaid Delgadillo added two goals to lead the Wolves past Mabton.
Eduardo Melendrez finished with two saves to secure the shutout for Wapato, which travels to College Place on Friday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Alejandro Fuentes (Darwin Gonzalez), 8:00; 2, Wapato, Jose Valencia (Jesus Marin), 14:00; 3, Wapato, Rodolfo Duran (Fuentes), 16:00; 4, Wapato, Isaid Delgadillo (Fuentes), 24:00; 5, Wapato, Delgadillo, 36:00.
Second half: 6, Wapato, Ricardo Rodriguez (Fuentes), 52:00; 7, Wapato, Rodriguez (Irvin Carmona), 57:00; 8, Wapato, Rodriguez, 60:00; 9, Wapato, Gonzalez (Marin), 68:00.
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 2.
ZILLAH 5, GRANGER 3: At Zillah, Salvador Vasquez had a goal and an assist and Carlos Perez scored on a penalty-kick to help the Leopards beat the Spartans.
Zillah will play at Connell on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Zillah, Joel Coronel (Salvador Vasquez), 19:00; 2, Zillah, Angel Alejandre, 20:00; 3, Granger, own goal, 29:00; 4, Granger, Chris Torres, 35:00.
Second half: 5, Zillah, Vasquez, 45:00; 6, Granger, Jonathan Lopez, 55:00; 7, Zillah, Carlos Perez (penalty-kick), 57:00; 8, Zillah, Eric Macias, 73:00.
Saves: Adon Alejandre (Z) 13; Granger 5.
COLLEGE PLACE 7, NACHES VALLEY 2: At College Place,Jair Manara and Julie DeLaCruz both scored second half goals for the Rangers, but they fell to College Place.
Naches Valley will host Connell on Friday.
First half: 1, College Place, 10:00; 2, College Place, 15:00; 3, College Place, 21:00; 4, College Place, 28:00.
Second half: 5, Naches Valley, Jair Manara (Titus Wright), 48:00; 6, College Place, 50:00; 7, Naches Valley, Julio DeLaCruz, 54:00; 8, College Place, 69:00; 9, College Place, 72:00.
Saves: Jace Diener (NV) 10; CP 6.
Nonleague
TOPPENISH 5, PASCO 1: At Pasco, Isai Rodriguez scored two goals, one in each half, to lead the Wildcats to a win against Pasco.
Toppenish will play at Mabton on Wednesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Alexander Magana, 15:00; 2, Toppenish, Isai Rodriguez, 26:00.
Second half: 3, Pasco, Jonathan Flores, 48:00; 4, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 52:00; 5, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero, 60:00; 6, Toppenish, Rodriguez, 64:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 5; Pasco 8.
TENNIS
SCAC
Wapato boys 5, Toppenish 0
Singles: Bert Hinojosa (W) d. Diego Ruiz 7-5, 6-0; Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Robert Bjur 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: David Leyva-Dru Moses (W) d. David Luna-David Rosas 6-4, 6-1; Jhare DeLaCruz-Jose Herrera (W) d. Miguel Martinez-Luke Hart 6-3, 6-3; Kazmir Clark-Blazry Taiza (W) won by forfeit.
Wapato girls 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Arianna Cordova (W) d. Maria Cervantes 6-1, 6-3; Joselyn Guizar (W) d. Aeryn Charley 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Paola Parbol-Karen Romero 7-5, 6-3; Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez (T) d. Mya Morales-Searra Rodriguez 6-2, 6-3; Sophia Jimenez-Keyla Zapien (T) d. Logan Howell-Tionnie Polk 6-4, 6-4.
Zillah boys 2, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Miguel Torres (NV) d. Coy Crowther 6-2. Dvin Heilman (Z) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Ricardo Sanchez-Donnie Perez (Z) won by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 5, Zillah 0
Singles: Cassi Barragan (NV) d. Talani Oliver 6-1, 6-0; Cambria Wright (NV) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Karen Martinez-Celisse Cunningham 6-0, 6-1; Masen Hill-Belen Robles (NV) won by forfeit; Gracie Osborn-Chaidlyn Koppenstein (NV) won by forfeit.
GOLF
SCAC
BOYS At Mount Adams
Team scores: Zillah 382, Naches Valley 428, Wapato inc.
Top 3 finishers: 1, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 87; 2, JJ Mendoza (NV) 90; 3, Ryker Ritchie (Z) 93.
GIRLS At Mount Adams
Teams scores: Naches Valley 461, Wapato 492, Zillah inc.
Top 3 finishers: 1, Lonna Jones (Z) 101; 2, Maddie Kime (NV) 106; 3, Marisa Tillequots (W) 108.
Nonleague
BOYS At SunTides
Team Scores: Highland 510, Riverside Christian inc.
Top 3 finishers: 1, Jesses Mitchum (H) 90; 2, Rory Lacy (RC) 118; 3, Matthew Bethel (RC) 121.
GIRLS At SunTides
Team Scores: Highland 476, Riverside Christian inc.
Top 3 finishers: 1, Jasmin James (G) 100; 2, Graceline Hines (RC) 111; 3, Olivia Long (H) 118.