Central Washington’s Braydon Maier, a senior from Selah, earned the GNAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Maier won the decathlon at the GNAC Combined Events Championship and won the pole vault at the Ken Shannon Invitational on Friday in Seattle. He won the event with a mark of 14 feet, 5.25 inches.
Golf
CBBN Boys
At Yakima Elks, Par 71
Team scores: West Valley 305, Davis 390, Sunnyside 483, Eisenhower inc.
Top 5 individuals: Jack Sutton (WV) 73, Trey LeCheminant (WV) 75, John Kim (D) 75, Colton Owen (WV) 76, Bradley Hammermiester (WV) 81, Brady Komstedius (WV) 81.