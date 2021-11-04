SEATTLE — Central Washington stunned Division I Seattle 78-72 on the road in an exhibition game Thursday night.
The Wildcats trailed by five heading into the fourth quarter and took the lead for good with 4:10 left on a layup by former Zillah standout Samantha Bowman. She sank four free throws in the final 10 seconds to cap off a 15-point, six-rebound performance.
Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm added 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc and seven rebounds while Kizzah Maltezo scored a team-high 23 points for Central Washington. It will play one more exhibition Saturday at Gonzaga before opening the regular season next Friday at Stanislaus.
Central Washington=16=20=17=25=—=78
Seattle=14=20=24=14=—=72
Central Washington — Kizzah Maltezo 23, Kassidy Malcolm 18, Samantha Bowman 15, Jenna Troy 10, Maeda 5, Huerta 4, Heitxchmidt 3, Sisul 0, Bush 0, Coulter-Faamafu 0. 23-53 20-26 78.
Seattle — Courtney Murphy 14, Georgia Kehoe 11, McKenzi Williams 10, Alexander 9, Calhoun 9, Hailey Vice-Neat 10, Howard 4, Korolenko 4, Ezeonu 1, Clark 1. 27-63 13-18 72.
3-point goals: CWU 12-30 (Malcolm 5-6, Maltezo 4-13, Bowman 1-1, Heitschmidt 1-2, Maeda 1-4), SU 5-23 (Murphy 2-5, Williams 1-1, Alexander 1-4, Calhoun 1-7). Rebounds: CWU 31 (Malcolm 7), SU 37 (Kehoe 6). Turnovers: CWU 17, SU 11. Steals: CWU 4, SU 8. Fouls: CWU 23, SU 23. Fouled out —Malcolm, Williams.
---
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central stays perfect at home
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington remained unbeaten at home with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Alaska Fairbanks Thursday night.
UW graduate Tia Andaya posted a team-high 10 kills on 11 attempts to complement 17 assists and former West Valley setter Sydney Remsberg added 21 assists for the Wildcats. They recorded a season-best .412 hitting percentage to cruise to their second straight win heading into a key matchup Saturday against second-place Alaska Anchorage in Nicholson Pavilion.
CWU highlights: Leanna Shymanski 7 kills, 7 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 21 assists, 2 aces; Emma Daoud-Hebert 7 kills; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 6 digs; Hannah Stires 3 assists, 10 digs; Marianna Payne 7 kills, 6 blocks; Kylie Thorne 4 kills; Tia Andaya 10 kills, 17 assists, 3 digs.
---
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Central drops exhibition at Washington
SEATTLE — A tough test at Washington ended with an 83-50 loss for Central Washington Thursday night.
Xavier Smith led the Wildcats with 11 points and eight rebounds, and Central held the Huskies to just 29 points in the second half. CWU will open the regular season next Friday at Cal State Monterey Bay.
Halftime: 29-17 UW.
Central Washington — Xavier Smith 11, Knight 6, Poquette 5, Gilson 4, Gennett 3, Pollard 6, Hyder 4, Banks 3, Lindgren 3, Rose 2, Brizee 2, Stafford 1, Pope 0, Thompson 0, 18-65, 5-14, 50.
Washington — Terrell Brown Jr. 17, Emmitt Matthews Jr. 12, Jamal Bey 10, Daejon Davis 10, Roberts 6, Bajema 7, Fuller 6, Wilson 6, Grant 5, Penn 2, Ariyibi 2, Luttinen 0, Iglesia 0, Neubauer 0, Lundeen 0. 31-65 15-24 83.
3-point goals: CWU 9-30 (Smith 3-6, Knight 2-7, Pollard 2-4, Lindgren 1-1, Gennett 1-2), UW 6-22 (Bey 2-3, Fuller 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-4, Matthews Jr. 1-4, Davis 1-6). Rebounds: CWU 27 (Smith 8), UW 47 (Roberts 12). Turnovers: CWU 25, UW 17. Steals: CWU 8, UW 13. Fouls: CWU 23, UW 15. Fouled out —None.
--
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Central loses final road match
SEATTLE — Running into the nation’s fourth-ranked team, Central Washington fell to Seattle Pacific 6-1 in GNAC women’s soccer on Thursday.
Down 4-0 at halftime, Central got on the board in the 45th minute on a goal by Sophia Keenan that was assisted by Sydney Lowe.
Seattle Pacific is 11-1-1 in conference and 14-1-1 overall. CWU (3-10, 4-13) closes out its season on Saturday hosting Montana State Billings at noon.
---
MEETINGS
English, Stephens at QBs
Eisenhower cross country coach Phil English and athletic director Paul Stephens will be featured guests at the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week.
The meeting begins a 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
