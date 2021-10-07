ANCHORAGE — Central Washington volleyball's three-game win streak ended with a hard-fought 25-16, 22-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-10 loss at Alaska Anchorage Thursday night.
The No. 25 Wildcats fell behind early before bouncing back to win a back-and-forth second set thanks to a late 4-0 run. They held on in the third set but fell behind early and couldn't recover in the fourth and fifth against the GNAC's last unbeaten team.
Central will head to Fairbanks for Saturday's matchup at Alaska, which won its first three league matches before losing at Simon Fraser and No. 22 Western Washington last week.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Central Washington drops home match
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington fell 3-0 to visiting Western Oregon as the Wildcats' losing streak reached eight matches Thursday night.
They've failed to score in three of their last five games and still haven't won since longtime coach Michael Farrand's unexpected resignation just three games into the season. Bella Brown nearly spoiled the shutout in the final minute, forcing an acrobatic save from goalkeeper Olivia Holdenried.
Central (1-8) will return to action Thursday at Saint Martin's, which features three former Yakima Valley high school defenders — West Valley's Taylor Copeland, Naches Valley's Faith Hahn-Landis and Davis' Jordyn Jolley.
***
MEETINGS
Central's Fisk to join Monday Morning QBs
Central Washington University football coach Chris Fisk will be the featured guest at next week’s Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.