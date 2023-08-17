GNAC coaches unanimously projected Central Washington volleyball to finish atop the conference with most of last year’s third-place team set to return this fall.
Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya and fellow All-America honorable mention senior Ashley Kaufman will lead the Wildcats, who upset GNAC champion Western Washington at the NCAA Division II West Region tournament. A third All-America honorable mention, junior middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert, led all of Division II with 160 blocks and 1.5 blocks per set.
Outside hitter Kylie Thorne and libero Hannah Stires also return as all-conference selections, and Stires led the team with 491 digs. Coach Mario Andaya, Tia’s father, added Portland State transfer Morgan Halady and four incoming freshman for his 28th season.
Two starters from West Valley, setter Sydney Remsberg and outside hitter, Alyssa Smith, won’t be back. Smith decided to move on following graduation and Remsberg, who led the Wildcats with 598 assists a year ago, changed her mind after vowing to return for a fifth year in May.
Central’s finished among the top three in the conference and reached the NCAA tournament in each of the last four full seasons. The Wildcats haven’t won the GNAC since capturing the second of back-to-back titles in 2005.
Their season begins Aug. 31 against Metro State at Cal State San Bernardino and Central’s set to play its first match at the newly-renovated Nicholson Pavilion when Western Washington visits Sept. 14.
Murphy splits two rounds
LOS ANGELES — Selah boxer Andrew Murphy split a pair of rounds for Las Vegas, which lost to Atlanta in the Team Combat League semifinals Wednesday night.
The East Valley graduate won by decision over southpaw Frankie Solomon before the 34-year-old bounced back to hand Murphy his first loss in five TCL rounds. Murphy landed a few big punches, especially in his first round, but struggled to deliver a decisive blow in the tightly contested three-minute rounds.
Murphy won his first three Team Combat League rounds back in June, including two dominant decisions over 20-year-old Martin Higuita. None of Murphy’s TCL wins will affect his perfect 7-0 professional record, which hasn’t changed since he knocked out Rafael Garcia at Legends Casino in Toppenish last September.
Yakima’s Hagen on top again
GLOUCESTER, U.K. — Veteran runner Jeff Hagen completed more than 151 miles to finish atop his age group at the 48-hour world championships in Gloucester, United Kingdom.
The 76-year-old finished 15 miles short of the age group world record he set last year in New Jersey and placed 26th overall, second among Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.