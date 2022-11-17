BELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s resiliency finally produced the breakthrough the Wildcats needed to beat No. 8 Western Washington in an NCAA first-round match Thursday night.
Despite losing five-point leads late in each of the first two sets, the Wildcats (18-10) kept their composure for a 27-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 win over the senior-laden Vikings (21-6). Central’s young team with no seniors and just three juniors ended a seven-match losing streak in Bellingham and beat its rivals for just the second time in their last 11 meetings.
First-team all-region middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert contributed four blocks but also stepped up to lead the Wildcats’ offense with 16 kills, capped off by the final point. Ellensburg graduate Tia Andaya posted another triple-double, recording 11 kills, 22 assists, 16 digs and three blocks.
Ashley Kaufman and Kylie Thorne both added double-digit kills as well for the Wildcats, who took control of the first set with a 10-1 run to take an 18-14 lead. But after losing three straight set points, Central needed to put in some extra work before Andaya and Daoud-Hebert combined for a decisive block.
The Wildcats opened a 15-10 lead in the second before breaking a tie and closing it out by winning six of the last eight points. In the final set, Central led by as much as six and this time kept its advantage all the way for a second straight first-round win.
Last year the season ended with a four-set loss to Western, which went on to lose in the national semifinals. By beating the No. 2 seed Vikings, the No. 7 Wildcats advanced to a 7:30 p.m. second-round matchup on Friday against Cal State Los Angeles, which lost to Central on its home floor on Sept. 1.
No. 1 seed Alaska Anchorage, No. 4 in the latest Division II poll, saw its season end with a surprising upset loss to Chaminade. That leaves the Wildcats as the GNAC’s last team standing.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 11 kills, 22 assists, 16 digs, 3 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 28 assists; Alyssa Smith 4 kills, 7 blocks; Hannah Stires 35 digs, 6 assists; Shaunessy Fisk 3 aces; Emma Daoud-Hebert 16 kills, 4 blocks; Marianna Payne 7 kills; Ashley Kaufman 10 kills, block, 19 digs; Kylie Thorne 11 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks.
College Basketball
Wildcats net road win
SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Central Washington’s offense found its rhythm and the defense stepped up at the right time Thursday night in California.
Great first-half defense and second-half shooting carried the Wildcats to a 69-60 win at Cal State San Marcos, snapping their two-game losing skid to start the season. Central used an 11-2 run in the final six minutes to pull away, forcing three CSUSM turnovers during that stretch.
Colby Gennett scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, when the Wildcats shot better than 60% from the field. Coach Brandon Rinta said it was nice to see Central put together a solid offensive half, totaling 47 points after holding CSUSM to 22 before halftime.
Senior Matt Poquette came alive inside on his way to 13 points while Utah Tech transfer Brock Gilbert and Radford contributor Camron McNeil played key roles off the bench, McNeil scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting with six rebounds and senior Matt Gilbert dished out six assists for Central.
“Those three guys were able to create some pretty good scoring opportunities for us,” Rinta said. “That was a big boost to us offensively, being able to get the ball in (Gilbert’s) hands and for him to create like he did.”
He also praised the defense of Freddy Brown III, who scored nine points off the bench for a Wildcats team still learning its identity. and where players fit in the lineup. They’ll conclude their southern California road trip Saturday at Cal State Los Angeles.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Colby Gennett 15, Matt Poquette 13, Hector 7, Banks 2, Kamalu-Vargas 1, Camron McNeil 19, Gilbert 3, Brown III 9, Brizee 0. Totals 25-47 12-13 69.
CAL STATE SAN MARCOS — Greg Milton III 16, Joel Mensah 10, Quinn Denker 10, Perlstein 9, McCain 4, Bowsher 6, Watkins 5, Sutton 0, Huang 0. Totals 24-57 8-19 60.
Halftime: 23-22 CWU.
CWU highlights: McNeil 6 rebs; Brock Gilbert 6 assts; Isaiah Banks 3 stls.
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 848-698, Eisenhower 802-616, West Valley 187-159, West Valley 157-112.
Highlights: Alize Donaldson (WV) 364 (219), Ace Moore (E) 351 (179, 172), Mackenzie Clemmons (E) 342 (179, 163), Evka Ball (WV) 294 (155), Hannah Betterton (WV) 282 (173), Naikeeley Tabayunion (E) 271 (159), Sam Ostriem (WV) 266 (169), Aibyn Gutierrez (E) 161.
DAVIS 3, SUNNYSIDE 1
At Sunnyside
Game scores: Davis 676-536, Davis 651-568, Davis 134-121, Sunnyside 112-102.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 369 (180, 189), Makayla Mitchell (D) 143, Sofia Hernandez (D) 141, Ana Cruz (S) 135.
