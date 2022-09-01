LOS ANGELES — Central Washington rallied to pick up its first road win of the season in a matchup of two 2021 NCAA tournament teams.
Cal State LA reached the West Region championship a year ago and captured four of the final five points to take the first set. The Wildcats stormed back and rolled to a 22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-23 win to open a three-day tournament at Cal State LA’s University Gym.
A 12-1 run early in the second set put CWU in control it won 10 straight points to take an 18-4 lead in the second set. After losing a 4-0 lead in the fourth, the Wildcats came back from a 21-17 deficit to close out the match.
Kylie Thorne served out the early part of Central’s first run and finished the match with team-highs of 13 kills, 12 digs and three aces. Ashley Kaufman and Marianna Payne both added nine kills each while the Wildcats’ defense posted 20 blocks, including eight for Emma Daoud-Hebert.
Central improved to 3-2 and is set to return to the court in LA at 9:30 a.m. Friday against Chaminade, which lost to the Wildcats in the first round of last year’s NCAA tournament.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 5 kills, 16 assists, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 18 assists, 7 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 8 kills, 8 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 9 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocks; Hannah Stires 6 assists, 12 digs; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 4 blocks; Kylie Thorne 13 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 12 digs; Tia Andaya 5 kills,16 assists, 2 blocks, 7 digs.
Yaks swept by UmpquaYakima Valley couldn’t hold on to a pair of early leads in a 27-25, 25-23, 25-15 home loss to Umpqua Thursday night.
Jessica Mariscal finished with a team-high seven kills for the Yaks, who led 23-19 before losing the first set. They jumped out to a 9-4 advantage in the second set and got a strong defensive effort from Alandra Acido-Pastor as she contributed 11 digs to go with 10 assists.
YVC will have two chances for its first win of the season on Friday against Lower Columbia and Highline at the Highline Fall Classic.
YVC highlights: Brynn Widner 4 kills, 4 aces, 7 digs; AshNe’a Anderson 7 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastro 10 assists, 11 digs; Jessica Mariscal 7 kills, 2 digs; Emaline Mariscal 3 digs, 3 blocks.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central drops season openerELLENSBURG — Central Washington lost 2-0 in its season opener against Chico State on Thursday afternoon.
CWU fell behind early in coach Lindsey Lee’s regular-season debut on a goal by Brynn Howard and Klayre Barres added a second on a free kick in the final two minutes for Chico State. San Francisco State is set to visit Tomlinson Stadium in Ellensburg at noon Saturday.
First half: 1, CSU, Brynn Howard, 20:00.
Second half: 2, CSU, Klayre Barres, 79:00.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Naches Valley drops opener NACHES — Cascade handed Naches Valley a 38-21 nonleague loss at home Thursday night.
The Rangers started slow and trailed 14-7 at halftime before giving up a kickoff return touchdown to start the second half. Thane Denny ran 45 yards for a score and Rangers quarterback Dylan Cole threw touchdown passes to Dylan Mueller and Ty Moore.
Naches Valley will host East Valley next Friday.
MEETINGS
Leahy, Erickson at Monday QBsThe Monday Morning Quarterback Club will meet on Monday, Labor Day, when Nancy Leahy and Don Erickson will be the featured speakers.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
