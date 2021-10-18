Central Washington freshman middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert was named the GNAC defensive player of the week.
Daoud-Hebert averaged 2.17 blocks and 1.33 kills per set for Central Washington in two wins last week.
In Thursday’s win over Western Oregon, Daoud-Hebert had four blocks, three kills, a dig and an ace. Against Saint Martin’s on Saturday, she finished with nine blocks, five kills, a dig and an ace.
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
SEASON ENDING AWARDS
Dee Adams Memorial Person of the Year: Bob Bundy (Yakima)
Shawn Nault Memorial Driver of the Year: Emerie Sanchez (Snohomish)
Don Wright Memorial Crew Chief of the Year: Bill Wendt (Selah)
Dale Hagstrom Memorial Entertainer of the Year: Matt Foster (Moxee)
Bob Inks Memorial Supporter of the Year: Steve Kauffman (Yakima)
Diana Parker Memorial Gracious Lady: Cassie Froud (Roy)
Gary Willis Memorial Inspiration Award: Adam Blodgett (Montesano)
Steve Stormo and Walt Pearce Memorial Sportsmanship Award: Tapio Jaakola (Ellensburg)
Rookie of the Year: Clayton Robert (Sunnyside)
Junior Rookie of the Year: Corban Box (Athol, ID)
Most Improved: Junior Chinn (Wapato)
Junior Most Improved: Emerie Sanchez (Snohomish)
Race Master: Phil Fluaitt (Yakima)
Sponsor of the Year: Auto Max USA (Yakima)
2021 Street Legal Champion: Omar Leon (Edmonds)
2021 Mopar Champion: David Denning (Stanwood)
2021 Street Bike Champion: Terry Holloway (Yakima)
2021 High School Champion: Delaney Russell (Yakima)
2021 Open Wheel Champion: Will Willingham (Pasco)
2021 Box Champion: Bob Bundy (Yakima)
2021 No Box Champion: Dustin Brewington (Kennewick)
2021 Jr Dragster Champion: Michelle Brown (Yakima)
2021 Jr Street II Champion: James Householder (Grandview)
2021 Super Pro Champion: Chad Riley (Benton City)
2021 Pro Champion: Scott Lewsley (Ravensdale)
2021 Bike/Sled Champion: Gene Hegle (Yakima)
2021 Sportsman Champion: Gary Gandee Jr. (Tacoma)
2021 Jr Lightning Champion: Sahara Wendt (Selah)
2021 Jr Thunder Champion: Katie Froud (Roy)
2021 Jr Street Champion: James Householder (Grandview)
2021 A/FX Shooutout Champion: James Van Cleve III (Morton)
2021 King of the Track: Peter Oliviero (Belfair)
2021 King of the Valley: Terry Holloway (Yakima)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.