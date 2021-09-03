BELLINGHAM — Central Washington’s upset bid came up just short in Friday night’s season opener.
The Wildcats jumped ahead early but couldn’t close out a 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11 loss to No. 11 Metropolitan State Denver at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham. Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya posted 10 kills, 22 assists and 12 digs for Central Washington.
West Valley grad Sydney Remsburg finished with 20 assists for CWU, which will stay in Bellingham to face Sonoma State on Saturday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 22 assists, 12 digs; Marianna Payne 17 kills; Sydney Remsburg 20 assists; Ashley Kaufman 10 kills.
YVC splits pair of matchesCOEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Strong defense from Alandra Acido-Pastor and Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman helped Yakima Valley pick up a four-set win over North Idaho before getting swept by Northwest Wyoming.
After some scheduling changes due to positive COVID-19 cases for other teams at the North Idaho Tournament, the Yaks beat North Idaho 22-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20. They followed that with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-23 loss to Northwest Wyoming and will face the same two teams on Saturday.