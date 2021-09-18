SEATTLE — Central Washington’s five-match win streak ended with a 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 loss at Seattle Pacific on Saturday.
The Wildcats (1-1 GNAC, 5-3 overall) got 16 kills from Ashley Kaufman and will host No. 17 Western Washington on Thursday.
SOCCER
Wildcats drop home opener: Central Washington’s struggles continued with a 6-1 loss to Point Loma in Saturday’s home opener.
The score was briefly tied 1-1 after Casey Park scored for the Wildcats, who were playing their first game since longtime head coach Michael Farrand abruptly resigned. But Point Loma answered less than 30 seconds later and outshot Central 23-6.
First half: 1, PLU, Mara Sovde (Naomi Ellis), 27:00; 2, CWU, Casey Park (Makinzie Packwood), 29:00; 3, PLU, Abigail Schmidt (Olivia Shaw), 29:00; 4, PLU, Courtney Seman, 43:00.
Second half: 5, PLU, Emma Thrapp (PK), 46:00; 6, PLU, Shaw (Seman), 59:00; 7, PLU, Julia Jobst (Seman), 66:00.
Saves: Rachel Fong (PLU) 2, Emma Hinson (PLU) 1; Liz Canton (CWU) 1, Megan Fox (CWU) 5.
