Central Washington basketball and Seattle SuperSonics legend Gary Payton will make a rare appearance in Yakima Saturday afternoon.
With Nicholson Pavilion under construction, the Wildcats are headed to Davis High School to host the Lincoln University team coached by Payton and featuring Jairren Lillard, the younger brother of Portland All-Star Damian Lillard. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and tickets can be purchased for $10 at wildcatsports.com.
The regular season starts Nov. 11 when Central travels to Monmouth, Ore. to face Cal State Monterey Bay at Western Oregon's New PE Building. GNAC coaches picked the Wildcats to finish seventh out of ten teams in the conference's preseason poll.
MEETINGS
Ravet, Kladnick at QBs
New Ellensburg girls basketball coach Tim Ravet and CWU Hall of Fame trainer Ken Kladnick will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club’s luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
