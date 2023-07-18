DENVER — The Central Washington Sounders U14 Elite Academy team won the National Premier League title in Denver last week.
The Sounders' roster features Yakima Valley players from Prosser to Yakima, coached by German Gutierrez and assistant coach Michael Bustos Sr. Players include Erick Aguilar, Michael Bustos Jr., Sean De Wet, Zayden Encinas, Noah Garcia, Isaias Gutierrez-Lamas, Bryan Juarez Madrigal, Yahel Lazcano, Jason Martinez Castellanos, Salvador Prado, Joel Rivera, Kobe Rojas, Isaac Serrano and Christian Zaragoza.
Sozo to host free soccer clinic
The Ella Sports Foundation and Community First Soccer announced plans for a free summer soccer camp for kids at Sozo Soccer Complex on July 28.
Kids ages 4-13 will play from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a college showcase for players ages 14-18. College programs expected to attend include defending NWAC men's champion Columbia Basin along with men's programs from Montana State Billings, Saint Martin's, Walla Walla and Blue Mountain College, as well as women's programs from Central Washington, Yakima Valley College and Blue Mountain Community College.
Central Washington wins GNAC academic title
PORTLAND, Ore. — Central Washington athletics won its third straight GNAC Academic All-Sports title, the conference announced last Friday.
The Wildcats posted the top GPAs in men's basketball (3.42), Men's cross country (3.59), women's basketball (3.71) and softball (3.54) to finish with an overall total of 129 points, two ahead of second-place Seattle Pacific. CWU's baseball (3.29) and volleyball (3.78) teams finished second in their respective sports.
Central won the men's championship and finished third in the women's competition behind Seattle Pacific and Saint Martin's. None of the Wildcats' teams finished with an average GPA below 3.09.
Standings are based on the cumulative GPA of all student-athletes, including redshirts. Points are awarded in two-point increments.
