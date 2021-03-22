BILLINGS, Mont. — Hailee Gregerson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Montana State-Billings in the first game of a doubleheader against Central Washington on Monday. MSU-Billings won the first game 13-12 while the Wildcats took the second game 12-4.
In the fourth inning of the first game, CWU’s Theresa Moyle hit a three-run home run and Gracee Dwyer added a two-run home run.
Moyle and Sasha Mitchell both hit a three-run home runs in the third inning of the second game. Sydney Brown added a solo home run in the fourth inning and a three-run triple in the sixth.
Central Washington (3-1 GNAC, 7-7 overall) will host Saint Martin’s for doubleheaders Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.
Game 1
CWU 410 520 00 — 12 17 2
MSUB 402 141 01 — 13 17 0
Laver, Womack (1), Strasser (5), Stanfield (6) and Benthagen; Qualteri, Couch (4), Etheridge (6) and Jenkins.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 3-5, 2 runs, sb; Harlee Carpenter 1-2, 3 runs; Theresa Moyle 3-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Maddy Zerr 3-5, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 1-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer 2-5, HR, run, 4 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 2-5, 3b.
Game 2
CWU 106 104 — 12 13 0
MSUB 110 200 — 4 9 1
Harris and Seaton; Etheridge, Kister (3) and Jenkins.
CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 3-4, 3 runs; Harlee Carpenter 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, sb; Theresa Moyle 2-4, HR, run, 4 RBI, sb; Sydney Brown 2-4, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI.
Golf
Frausto hits ace
Mike Frausto made a hole-in-one on Saturday at the Yakima Elks. Frausto used a 9-iron on the 112-yard eighth hole.
The shot was witnessed by George Pechtel, Don Capps and Terry Dahlin.
Soccer
EWAC
CLE ELUM 4, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Warriors scored two goals in each half and shut out the Spartans for the victory.
First half: 1, Cle Elum, 11:00; 2, Cle Elum, 31:00.
Second half: 3, Cle Elum, 50:00; 4, Cle Elum, 68:00.
Saves: Cle Elum 0; Dalia Quinonez (Gr) 4, Tobi Guisinger (Gr) 2, Cassandra Herrera (Gr) 1.
Golf
CWAC
Girls at Yakima Country Club, Par 72
Team scores: Selah 487, East Valley 492; Grandview inc.
Top 5 individuals: 1, Lexi Becker (S) 100; 2, Macy Taylor (EV) 104; 3, Jacey Scott (S) 118; 4, Ashlin Snider (EV) 121; 5, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 129.