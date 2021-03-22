BILLINGS, Mont. — Hailee Gregerson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for Montana State-Billings in the first game of a doubleheader against Central Washington on Monday. MSU-Billings won the first game 13-12 while the Wildcats took the second game 12-4.

In the fourth inning of the first game, CWU’s Theresa Moyle hit a three-run home run and Gracee Dwyer added a two-run home run.

Moyle and Sasha Mitchell both hit a three-run home runs in the third inning of the second game. Sydney Brown added a solo home run in the fourth inning and a three-run triple in the sixth.

Central Washington (3-1 GNAC, 7-7 overall) will host Saint Martin’s for doubleheaders Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3.

Game 1

CWU 410 520 00 — 12 17 2

MSUB 402 141 01 — 13 17 0

Laver, Womack (1), Strasser (5), Stanfield (6) and Benthagen; Qualteri, Couch (4), Etheridge (6) and Jenkins.

CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 3-5, 2 runs, sb; Harlee Carpenter 1-2, 3 runs; Theresa Moyle 3-5, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Maddy Zerr 3-5, 2 RBI; Sydney Brown 1-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gracee Dwyer 2-5, HR, run, 4 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 2-5, 3b.

Game 2

CWU 106 104 — 12 13 0

MSUB 110 200 — 4 9 1

Harris and Seaton; Etheridge, Kister (3) and Jenkins.

CWU highlights: Allie Thiesse 3-4, 3 runs; Harlee Carpenter 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, sb; Theresa Moyle 2-4, HR, run, 4 RBI, sb; Sydney Brown 2-4, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Sasha Mitchell 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI.

Golf

Frausto hits ace

Mike Frausto made a hole-in-one on Saturday at the Yakima Elks. Frausto used a 9-iron on the 112-yard eighth hole.

The shot was witnessed by George Pechtel, Don Capps and Terry Dahlin.

Soccer

EWAC

CLE ELUM 4, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Warriors scored two goals in each half and shut out the Spartans for the victory.

First half: 1, Cle Elum, 11:00; 2, Cle Elum, 31:00.

Second half: 3, Cle Elum, 50:00; 4, Cle Elum, 68:00.

Saves: Cle Elum 0; Dalia Quinonez (Gr) 4, Tobi Guisinger (Gr) 2, Cassandra Herrera (Gr) 1.

Golf

CWAC

Girls at Yakima Country Club, Par 72

Team scores: Selah 487, East Valley 492; Grandview inc.

Top 5 individuals: 1, Lexi Becker (S) 100; 2, Macy Taylor (EV) 104; 3, Jacey Scott (S) 118; 4, Ashlin Snider (EV) 121; 5, Josslyn Spurgin (EV) 129.