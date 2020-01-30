ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's lineup has fluctuated quite a bit this season, with eight players starting at least seven games and only two starting all 19.
That means plenty of opportunities for players coming off the Wildcats' bench, and they took advantage in Thursday's 84-77 win over Simon Fraser. Jeryn Lucas scored a game-high 27 and the CWU bench accounted for 60 points to avenge a 75-57 loss at Simon Fraser less than a month ago.
Central (4-7 GNAC, 11-8 overall) shot 57% from the field and hit eight 3-pointers in the first half to open up a 45-37 lead after trailing by as much as 10 points. A late rally cut the Wildcats' lead to four points with 41 seconds left, but they made enough free throws down the stretch to win for the second time in the last three games.
They'll look to keep that momentum going against visiting Western Washington on Saturday.
SIMON FRASER — Jasdeep Singh 24, Othniel Spence 17, Julian Roche 12, Balata 8, Provenzano 7, Hannan 7, Nzigamasabo 2, Penney 0, Kiatipis 0, Sehic 0, Postle 0. Totals 26-52 16-21 77.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Davon Bolton 16, Baker 4, Smith 4, Gilson 0, Stafford 0, Jeryn Lucas 27, Matt Poquette 13, Micah Pollard 12, Gamaun Boykin 8, Hudson 0. Totals 27-55 19-24 84.
Halftime: 45-37 CWU.
CWU highlights: Lucas 4 rebs, 5 assts; Boykin 4 rebs, 4 assts; Bolton 3 stls.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 89, WILSON CREEK 23: At Wilson Creek, Justin Vickers scored 17 points and Diallo Nolan-Thompson added 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the Crusaders in their 10th straight win.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Palmer 2, McKee 7, Belknap 3, D. Allen 0, Noah Bradford 10, Myers 0, Sam Allen 10, Justin Vickers 17, Joel Belaire 10, Levi Rivera 12, Diallo Nolan-Thompson 16, Clark 2.
WILSON CREEK — Ribail 0, Brashear 0, Kass Newman 15, Fernandez 0, McMillan 2, Smith 2, Declusian 4.
Riverside Chr.=38=23=16=12=—=89
Wilson Creek=7=3=2=11=—=23
RC highlights: S. Allen 4 stls, 5 assts; Nolan-Thompson 10 rebs.
---
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 59, KITTITAS 46: At Kittitas, Blake Catlin hit 10 of 11 free throws and scored 24 points for the Coyotes in the EWAC contest.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Santellano 13, Freedle 20, Parks 4, Pollard 12, Torres 2, Rittenbach 8.
KITTITAS — Walters 9, Justin Hudson 10, Vandorn 3, Coles 0, Rosbach 0, Byers 0, Jenks 0, Blake Catlin 24, Sanchez 0.
Walla Walla Valley=11=14=18=16=—=59
Kittitas=11=8=15=12=—=46
---
GIRLS
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, WILSON CREEK 41: At Wilson Creek, Olivia Hull led the Crusaders with 23 points an added five rebounds and five steals and Chloe Swanson finished with 10 points for Riverside Christian.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Olivia Hull 23, Chloe Swanson 10, Bell 8, Sanders 4, Shields 3, Yallup 1, Matthews 0, Vance 0, A. Hull 0, G. Swanson 0.
WILSON CREEK — Marci Dowers 12, Madigan 9, Odorizzi 8, Fernandez 5, Newman 4, Hinen 2, Bise 1.
Riverside Chr.=17=13=10=9=—=49
Wilson Creek=9=10=8=14=—=41
Highlights: O. Hull (RC) 5 rebs, 5 stls; Connie Yallup (RC) 10 rebs.
---
WALLA WALLA VALLEY 47, KITTITAS 46: At Kittitas, the Coyotes couldn't hold on to a halftime lead despite 17 points from Brooke Ravet in the EWAC game.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Willard 2, Cueto 0, Stepper 4, Torwinger 0, Lantellano 8, Browning 21, Linith 0, King 6, Haggins 2, Larson 2, Lamberton 0.
KITTITAS — Mohn 9, Allphin 4, Brooke Ravet 17, Phillips 4, Moore 2, Graham 0, Kyra Rupp 10.
Walla Walla Valley=15=3=15=14=—=47
Kittitas=10=11=10=15=—=46
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Moses Lake
Diving (11 dives): 1, Tristyn Geren (Wen) 416.6; 2, Joey Oplinger (Ike) 360.05 (state qualifying); 3, Tyke Stewart (Ike) 292.29; 7, Heri Sanchez (Ike) 146.65.