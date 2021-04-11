LACEY — Central Washington erupted for 30 runs in the opener en route to a Sunday sweep of Saint Martin's in GNAC baseball action.
The Wildcats followed a 30-6 opening victory with a 5-1 win in the second game.
Justin Hampson went 6 for 7 and drove in three runs and Zac Berryman had five hits — including a double — scored five runs and drove in five more to lead Central's 23-hit attack.
Mitch Lesmeister added three hits and three RBI, and Michael Peter scored three tuns and drove in three for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats' four-run second inning was enough to back the pitching of Reid Rasmussen in the second game. The former Selah and Yakima Valley standout pitched six strong innings, giving up just two hits and an unearned run while striking out five.
CWU (11-9) visits Western Oregon on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Game 1
CWU=504=081=390=—=30=23=1
Saint Martin's=300=210=000=—=6=11=6
McCormick, Yamashita (1), Driscoll (5), Machart (7), Martinez (8), Caravalho (8), Hill (8) and Dularte; Kearsey, Touhey (5) and Ohland, Musselmann (8).
CWU highlights: Zac Berryman 5-7, 2b, 5 runs, 5 RBI; Justin Hampson 6-7, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 3-5, 2b, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 2-4, 4 runsm 2 RBI; Michael Peter 1-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI.
Game 2
CWU=040=000=1=—=5=7=1
Saint Martin's=000=010=0=—=1=2=3
Rasmussen, Favor (7), Wingerson (7) and Engel; Hatton, Alumbaugh (6) and Steward.
CWU highlights: Berryman 2 runs, RBI; Ohland 2-4; Rasmussen 6 IP, 2 H, 5 Ks, 0 ER.
---
YVC splits at Big Bend
MOSES LAKE — Yakima Valley used a 14-hit barrage to beat Big Bend 13-1 in the opener of Sunday's NWAC doubleheader.
The Vikings won the second game 7-4.
Donald Saltiban had four hits and three runs in the opener for YVC, and Danny Burns was 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBI. Zillah graduate Drew VanKemseke also knocked in a pair of runs.
The Yaks (3-1) return to action Thursday when they Wenatchee Valley in a doubleheader.
Game 1
YVC=304=410=10=—=13=14=2
Big Bend=000=000=10=—=1=6=4
Blanchard, Barela (6), Harris (7) and Hays; Cortez, Bunn (3), Lindgren (5), Dillman (6).
YVC highlights: Donald Saltiban 4-5, 3 runs, RBI; Danny Burns 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ryne Hays 2-4, RBI; Drew VanKemseke 2 RBI.
Game 2
YVC=111=000=100=—=4 5 0
Big Bend=510=100=00x=—=7=1=1
Barkman, Burns (3), Chipman (6) and Hays; Demand, Gardner (3), Gibson (7) and Sadora.
YVC highlights: Hank Dunn 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Connor Coballes 2 runs.
---
SOFTBALL
CWU handles Humboldt
ELLENSBURG — Alyssa Benthagen and Theresa Moyle each hit two-run homers and Isabel Womack pitched a strong game to lead Central Washington to a 10-2 victory Sunday against Humboldt State.
Womack struck out six and did not give up an earned run.
The Wildcats (13-10) won four of five against the Jacks, and host Northwest Nazarene on Friday in the first of two doubleheaders.
Humboldt St.=020=00=—=2=6=1
CWU==202=15=—=10=11=1
Owen, Carlos (1) and Lucas, Schmidt (4); Stanfield and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Alyssa Benthagen 3-3, HR, 2 RBI; Theresa Moyle HR, 2 RBI; Allie Thiesse 3b, 2 runs; Harlee Carpenter 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alycia Bannan 2-3, run, RBI.
---
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Anchorage tops CWU twice
ELLENSBURG — Alaska Anchorage beat Central Washington in a pair of four-set matches Sunday at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Seawolves won the 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 and the second 31-29, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18.
The Wildcats (1-4) return to action Saturday when they host Seattle Pacific in a doubleheader.
CWU highlights (two-match totals): Analia Vasquez 16 kills, Marianna Payne 13 kills, Leanna Shymanski 10 kills, Sydney Remsberg 31 assists.
---
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
LATE SATURDAY
NACHES VALLEY 9-11, COLLEGE PLACE 6-10: At Naches, Allison Uecker went 5 for 7 with two doubles and four RBI for the Rangers in a sweep. No line scores were available.
Game 1
College Place=000=033=0=—=6=NA=NA
Naches Valley=232=101=x=—=9=NA=NA
Ross and Gunter. College Place unavailable.
NV highlights: Allison Uecker (NV) 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Jaden Gunter (NV) 1-2, 3 runs; Ellie Bost (NV) 2-3, RBI.
Game 2
College Place=210=123=1=—10=NA=NA
Naches Valley=202=331=x=—=11=NA=NA
Uecker, Kime (3) and Gunter. College Place unavailable.
NV Highlights: Hope Saucedo 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kime 2-2, 3 runs; Uecker 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.