Central Washington senior baseball players Austin Ohland and Dillon Larsen swept the GNAC Player of the Week awards after the Wildcats took three of four games against Saint Martin’s in the final weekend of the regular season.
Ohland was named the Baseball Player of the Week after going 6 for 16 with four doubles, a home run, five runs scored and nine RBI in CWU’s three wins. He went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run and an RBI-double in Thursday’s opener. In the series finale, Ohland went 3 for 4 with a pair of two-run doubles.
Larsen, an Ellensburg graduate, was named the Baseball Pitcher of the Week after improving to 3-1 on the year with a victory in Thursday’s opener. In five innings pitched, he allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.