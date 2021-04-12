Central Washington freshman Zach Berryman and sophomore Dylan Weese were named the GNAC player and pitcher of the week, respectively, on Monday.
Berryman went 8 of 15 with nine runs, a double, eight RBI and two stolen bases from the leadoff spot as the Wildcats won three of four games against Saint Martin’s over the weekend.
In Sunday’s opener, Berryman tied the GNAC record for runs scored in a game with five as he went 5 for 7 with a double and five RBI in the 30-6 rout.
For Weese, he pitched a seven inning complete-game shutout in the finale of Saturday’s doubleheader, a 4-0 victory for Central Washington. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five to earn his first win of the season.
BASEBALL
EWAC
CLE ELUM 14-15, WHITE SWAN 4-1: At Cle Elum, Robert Haggerty and Ryan Heglar both went 2 for 3 with two RBI in the first game and Victor Broncheau was 1 for 1 with an RBI in the second game for White Swan, but the Cougars were swept by Cle Elum.
Game 1
Scabbyrobe and Abrams.
White Swan highlights: Robert Haggerty 2-3, 2 RBI; Ryan Heglar 2-3, 2 RBI.
Game 2
Haggerty, Frank, Broncheau and Scabbyrobe.
White Swan highlights: Robert Haggerty 1-2; Victor Broncheau 1-1, RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
SCAC-EWAC
TOPPENISH 2, WAPATO 1 (SO): At Toppenish, Rafael Garcia scored a goal in the first half for the Wildcats, and Toppenish outscored the Wolves 7-6 in the shootout for the victory.
Jose Valencia scored on a penalty-kick in the second half for Wapato (2-2).
First half: 1, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 15:00.
Second half: 2, Wapato, Jesus Marin (penalty-kick), 50:00.
Shootout: Toppenish (Alexander Magana, Jose Botello, Rafael Garcia, Andres Cortez, Angel Pacheco, Yahir Quintero, Christian Robles); Wapato (Jesus Marin, Alejandro Fuentes, Ricardo Rodriguez, Rodolfo Duran, Darwin Gonzalez, Jose Valencia).
Saves: Eduardo Melendrez (W) 6; Hector Godinez (T) 4.
TENNIS
SCAC
Wapato boys 4, La Salle 1
Singles: Bert Hinojosa (W) d. Jared Ball 6-1, 6-3; Greg Manrique (LS) d. Jose Herrera 2-6, 6-3, 8-6.
Doubles: David Leyva-Dru Moses (W) d. Tristan Lawrence-Aiden Bliesner 6-2, 6-1; Jhace DeLaCruz-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Dominic Tamez-Ethan Britt 6-2, 6-1; Kazmir Clark-Beazty Thiza (W) d. Jacob Redifer-Jeremy Fisher 7-5, 6-0.
La Salle girls 4, Wapato 1
Singles: Annika Richarson (LS) d. Ari Cordova 6-3, 6-0; Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Joselyn Guizar 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Reese Vetch-Courtney Standley (LS) d. Crystne Colin-Mya Morales 6-0, 6-1; Emilie Munguia-Jocelyn Verhey (LS) d. Jennifer Marciae-Searra Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; Tionnie Polk-Eva Quintero (W) d. Jenna McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-4, 6-2.
Toppenish boys 4, Naches Valley 0
Singles: Deigo Ruiz (T) d. Miguel Torres 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: David Luna-David Rosas (T) won by forfeit; Diego Castro-Robert Bjur (T) won by forfeit; Isaiah Pacheco-Luke Hart (T) won by forfeit.
Naches Valley girls 3, Toppenish 2
Singles: Maria Cervantes (T) d. Cassi Barragan 6-0, 6-1; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Viviane Ochoa 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Katie Stout-Emily Stout (NV) d. Michel Linares-Kayla Ramirez 6-0, 6-1; Cambria Wright-Masen Hill (NV) d. Karen Romero-Paola Parbol 6-3, 6-3; Sophia Jiminez-Keyla Zapien (T) d. Gracie Osborn-Belen Robles 6-4, 6-3.
Auto Racing
Renegade Raceway
AUTO MAX USA GAMBLERS SERIES #1 Saturday’s Results
Box — Winner: Robby Hornby (0.028 RT, 6.16 DI, 6.176 ET, 110.89 MPH). Runner-up: Doug Widhalm (NA, 6.68, 7.004, 97.51). Semifinals: Bob Bundy, Brian Jennen.
No Box — Winner: Dustin Brewington (0.042, 6.54, 6.562, 102.71). Runner-up: Doug Chicklinsky (NA, 5.51, 5.579, 125.06). Semifinals: Austin Jennen, Brian Jennen.
Jr. Dragster — Winner: Michelle Brown (0.114, 8.14, 8.214, 79.27). Runner-up: Sahara Wendt (0.121, 8.06, 8.135, 81.07). Semifinals: Corban Box.
Jr. Street — Winner: James Housholder (0.119, 9.95, 10.370, 68.44). Runner-up: Maryrose Thompson (NA, 10.50, 10.646, 51.27). Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
AUTO MAX USA GAMBLERS SERIES #2 Sunday’s Results
Box — Winner: Todd Fricke (0.024 RT, 4.80 DI, 4.783 ET, 140.49 MPH). Runner-up: Chris Jackson (0.049, 6.06, 6.042, 113.23). Semifinals: Doug Chicklinsky.
No Box — Winner: Jason Cooper (NA, 6.42, 6.424, 105.36). Runner-up: Robby Hornby (NA, 6.16, 6.173, 110.17). Semifinals: Scott Lewsley.
Jr. Dragster — Winner: Koda Tobel (0.069, 8.93, 8.945, 69.39). Runner-up: Corban Box (0.239, 8.90, 8.754, 62.09). Semifinals: Sahara Wendt.
Jr. Street — Winner: Tanner Hill (0.092, 10.09, 10.217, 64.87). Runner-up: James Householder (0.097, 9.80, NA, NA). Semifinals: Michelle Brown.
Jr. 2nd Chance — Winner: Ellie Brown (0.385, 11.94, 12.059, 51.50). Runner-up: Charlie Anglemyer (1.028, 15.10, 14.921, 39.76). Semifinals: Emerie Sanchez, Tyson Sanchez.