ELLENSBURG — Central Washington rolled to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over previously unbeaten St. Cloud State Friday night at the CWU/SPU Invitational.
Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya recorded a team-high 10 kills to go along with 13 assists, 10 digs and six blocks. West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg added 18 assists in Central's second straight 3-0 win at its own tournament.
The Wildcats fell behind 12-8 early before reeling off four straight points and eventually taking a 15-14 lead on one of Kylee Yashimoto's four kills. Freshman Marianna Payne closed out the match with her ninth kill for Central (3-2), which will conclude the invitational against Biola Saturday night.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 10 kills, 13 assists, 10 digs, 6 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 18 assists; Kylee Yashimoto 4 kills; Leanna Shymanski 4 kills; Hannah Stires 15 digs; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 3 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 8 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs.
Yaks drop two at NWAC Crossover
LAKEWOOD — Yakima Valley College's volleyball team dropped two matches in an NWAC Crossover tournament on Friday at Pierce College.
The Yaks fell to the host Pierce squad 25-12, 25-16, 25-20 and then battled Whatcom in a five-set loss. YVC will take on Umpqua on Saturday at 9 a.m.
YVC highlights vs. Pierce: Haylee Holker 7 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs; Brinley Forsgren 6 kills; Dale Schrier 5 kills; Courtney Standley 13 assists, 7 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 9 assists, 4 digs; Nizhoni Tallman 5 digs; Kaycee Hazzard 4 digs.
Note: Stats vs. Whatcom were not available.
COLLEGE SOCCER
CWU falls to Humboldt
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Senior midfielder Bella Brown scored Central Washington's lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Humboldt State on Friday. The Wildcats (1-2) play their home opener against Point Loma on Sept. 18.
First half: 1, HS, Kendal Spencer, 3:33; 2, HS, Spencer, 22:26; 3, HS, Brooke Weese, 40:57.
Second half: 4, HS, Kelsey Bess, 51:50; 5, CW, Bella Brown (Casey Park), 83:43.
Saves: Marisol Camargo (HS) 1, Alexis Aguilar (HS) 1, Megan Fox (CW) 4, Kassandra Jaggard (CW) 1.
