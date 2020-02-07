ST. GEORGE, Utah — Harlee Carpenter homered and scored four runs to lead Central Washington to an 11-5 win over St. Mary's in the Dixie State softball tournament on Friday.
Julia Reuble had three hits and three RBI for the Wildcats, who later fell to MSU Denver 9-1.
Central (4-5) continues play Saturday against Western New Mexico.
Game 1
Central Wash.=121=142=0=—=11=15=2
St. Mary's=100=022=0=—=5=11=2
Strasser, Womack (7) and Benthagen; Hernandez, Saldivar (4), Day (6), Garza (6) and Flores.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-2, 4 runs, HR; Julia Reuble 3-4, 3 RBI; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4, 2b, RBI; Gracee Dwyer 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Paige Liikala 2-4, RBI; Alee Cruz 2-4, 2 RBI.
Game 2
MS Denver=102=402=—=9=11=2
Central Wash.=000=100=—=1=4=4
Banks, Lopez (5) and Sheppard; Womack, Williams (4) and Benthagen.
---
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wildcats earn first win
SAN FRANCISCO — Mitch Lesmeister had two hits and two RBI as Central Washington rallied for a 5-4 win over Academy of Art in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.
Ellensburg grad Dillon Larsen pitched four innings with two hits, four walks and six strikeouts for the Wildcats, who erased a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Central (1-4) will play two more games with Academy of Art over the weekend.
Game 1
Central Wash.=000=200=000=—=2=2=3
Acad. of Art=040=020=20x=—=8=9=3
Hirai, Lemming (5), Marstiller (7), Goudzwaard (8) and Engel; Secrist, Summers (7) and Gamboa.
CWU highlights: Luke Smith 1-4, 2 RBI; Jake Engel 1-2, 2b.
Game 1
Central Wash.=000=013=01=—=5=11=0
Acad, of Art=030=000=10=—=4=5=1
Larsen, Asinas (5) and Hickey; Carriger, Sanchez (6), Manhard (7) and LaBarber.
CWU highlights: Mitch Lesmeister 2-4, 2 RBI; Adam Fahsel 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Justin Hampson 2-3, run; Luke Smith 2-3, run.
---
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Grizzlies, 'Cats take leads
Sunnyside opened a 38-point lead in the CBBN district tournament at Davis while Toppenish charged out to a 63.5-point lead in CWAC competition at Ellensburg on Friday.
CBBN matches continue Saturday at 10 a.m. with semifinals slated for 11:30. The CWAC tourney gears up again at 11 a.m. with semifinals at 12:30 p.m.
Sunnyside's girls opened a big lead in the District 6 tournament in Wenatchee, where matches resume Saturday at 10 a.m.
FIRST-DAY SCORING
CBBN at Davis: Sunnyside 184, Moses Lake 146, Wenatchee 105.5, Davis 55, Eastmont 53.5, Eisenhower 49, West Valley 13.
CWAC at Ellensburg: Toppenish 179.5, Selah 116, Othello 115, Ellensburg 87, Ephrata 61, Quincy 59, Wapato 54, Prosser 53.5, Grandview 41, East Valley 13.
District 6 Girls at Wenatchee: Sunnyside 107, Davis 45, Quincy 45, Eisenhower 43.
---
HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING
Makalii places 14th
UNIVERSITY PLACE — West Valley's Lani Makalii rolled her best game at the end and placed 14th at the Class 4A state championships Friday night at Narrows Plaza Lanes.
Makalii posted a six-game total of 998 with high games of 171, 178 and 184, which came in her sixth game. Samantha Dolan of Emerald Ridge was the winner.
In the 2A-1A competition, Selah finished sixth after Friday's 14 Baker games. The Vikings, who were sixth after the first day, posted a total pinfall of 5,999. W.F. West won the title.