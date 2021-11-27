SALT LAKE CITY — Central Washington answered any lingering questions about its fitness in a dramatic 89-87 win over Fort Lewis Saturday night.
David Thompson's layup with six seconds left gave the Wildcats what they needed after Fort Lewis missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Marques Gilson led four CWU players in double figures with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including a pair of threes.
"David Thompson did a great job of coming off a ball screen and getting to the rim," coach Brandon Rinta said. "Marques Gilson, he was a monster all weekend."
Central led by as much as seven early in the second half before six straight points for MSUD and the two teams went back-and-forth the rest of the way in the Wildcats' second game in 24 hours. Prior to this trip, several players missed practices due to COVID-19 protocols, which forced the team to cancel last weekend's scheduled trip to Canada for three games.
CWU will open GNAC play Thursday at preseason favorite Seattle Pacific.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Marques Gilson 22, Xavier Smith 17, Matt Poquette 14, David Thompson 11, Gennett 9, Stafford 7, Banks 4, Knight 3, Brizee 2, Pollard 0, Rose 0. 37-66 9-12 89.
FORT LEWIS — Jacquess Hobbs 19, Riley Farris 19, Brenden Boatwright 17, Seng 8, Stafford 6, Garbrah 9, Kot 8, Wittman 1, La Rose 0. 31-64 18-23 87.
Halftime: CWU 41-38.
CWU highlights: Marques Gilson 6 rebs; Matt Poquette 2 blks.
Yaks cruise to semifinal win
LONGVIEW — A quick start to the second half pushed Yakima Valley past Southwestern Oregon 83-69 and into the Red Devil Classic final.
The Yaks reeled off an 11-2 run coming out of halftime to open up a double-digit lead and stayed comfortably ahead by making 25 of 28 free throws. West Valley graduate Conner Turner scored a team-high 20 points for YVC, which will face host Lower Columbia in Sunday's championship.
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON — Kareem Rowe 24, Tige Voorhees 13, Kase Peterson 12, Duke Chambers 7, Nixon 0, Petty Jr. 7, Thomas 4, Powell 2, Baker 0, Dayley 0, Schulkins 0, Conway 0, Williams 0, Finder 0, Bingham 0. 25-71 11-13 69.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 20, Quentin Raynor 17, Alexzander Delgado 10, Braun 8, Kari 6, Conner Kelley 10, Ilumoka 4, C. Murphy 4, M. Murphy 4, Tinley 0, Funk 0, Chamble 0. 28-57 25-28 83.
Halftime: YVC 35-30.
YVC highlights: Conner Turner 7 rebs, 3 blks; Quentin Raynor 4 stls.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Central's offense goes cold in loss
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't recover from an ice-cold start in a 76-54 home loss to MSU Denver Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats missed 18 of their first 19 field goal attempts and ended up 6-of-33 from 3-point range. Zillah grad Samantha Bowman recorded her fifth double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds for Central Washington, which will open GNAC play at Seattle Pacific on Thursday.
MSU DENVER — Allie Navarette 17. Carlton 9, Jones 8, Bonds 6, Parra 0, Jaela Richardson 23, Griego 8, Justinak 4, Silva Pereira 1, Bonnemaison 0. 35-60 5-8 76.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 21, Samantha Bowman 12, Maltezo 4, Maeda 3, Troy 2, Heitschmidt 8, Huerta 2, Sisul 2, Bush 0. 19-69 10-14 54.
MSUD=18=17=17=24=—=76
CWU=4=11=17=17=—=54
CWU highlights: Samantha Bowman 16 rebs, 2 blks; Kassidy Malcolm 8 rebs.
PREP BASKETBALL
GIRLS NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 70, EASTMONT 15: At Ellensburg, Rylee Leishman scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and Katie Blume netted 12 points to pace the Bulldogs in their season opener. The boys game between Ellensburg and Eastmont was canceled.
EASTMONT — Vara 0, Noell 2, Klinkenberg 1, Bergan 3, Weems 0, Davis 3, Sotherland 3, Bauman 3, Heinz 0, Otterstetter 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 7, D. Philip 7, Rylee Leishman 19, J. Philip 8, L. Rogel 0, Q. Rogel 0, Kennedy-Colson 9, Johnson 8, Katie Blume 12, Ravet 0.
Eastmont=2=5=6=2=—=15
Ellensburg=22=18=19=11=—=70
