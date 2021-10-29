ELLENSBURG — Central Washington topped Lincoln 90-72 in its first exhibition of the season Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Long Beach State transfer Shaden Knight and Santa Clara transfer David Thompson led the Wildcats with 18 points, followed closely by Idaho transfer Xavier Smith's 17 points. Junior Micah Pollard rounded out the double-digit scorers for Central with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
"We played with a good pace tonight offensively," coach Brandon Rinta said in a release. "We shot it well and were able to put together some good runs."
The Wildcats hit 14-of-28 from beyond the arc and made more than 57% of their field goal attempts, as well as 14-of-16 free throws. An early 11-0 run put Central in control and it cruised to a 47-33 halftime lead over the Oaklanders, who are coached by Seattle Supersonics Hall of Famer Gary Payton.
It was the first game Central's played in front of a home crowd since a 69-66 win over Concordia on Feb. 22, 2020, and the Wildcats won't return to Nicholson Pavilon until a Dec. 11 game against Pacific Lutheran. They'll play one more exhibition at Washington next Thursday before opening the regular season Nov. 12 at Cal State Monterey Bay.
Beauchamp shines in professional debut
DES MOINES, Ia. — MarJon Beauchamp led G League Ignite with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the team's first exhibition game Friday night.
The Yakima native put up huge numbers for Yakima Valley College last spring and earned a spot on the team featuring several top NBA prospects. Beauchamp's hoping to improve his stock for the 2022 draft and got off to a good start by shooting 7-of-14 from the field and coming up with two steals in the Ignite's 98-87 loss.
