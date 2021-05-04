The American West Football Conference pushed the Yakima Canines' home opener back three weeks in response to difficulties posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement decision Tuesday to institute a two-week pause on Washington's reopening plan would allow the Canines to play their originally scheduled game this Saturday. However, they faced many obstacles, including strict attendance limits at the Yakima SunDome and conflicts with FEMA's vaccination site and district court operations at State Fair Park.
"We are looking forward to the 2021 season and are ready to play but understand the current temporary need for the SunDome facilities," the team said in a statement on Facebook.
The AWFC also postponed home openers in the Tri-Cities and Redmond, Ore. scheduled for this month. Thanks to fewer COVID-19 restrictions, only the Idaho Horsemen will be hosting games over the next three weeks, including a matchup with Yakima on May 21.
The Canines are scheduled to face the Oregon High Desert Storm in their home opener on Saturday, May 29, followed by the rescheduled matchup with the Tri-City Rush on June 5. Four other home dates remain the same.
Yakima's scheduled to play only four road games after losing two games at Wenatchee Valley in July and August for unspecified reasons.
---
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cardenas sparks YVC women
Carla Cardenas hit five 3-pointers and tallied a game-high 23 points to lead Yakima Valley's women to their first win with a 71-49 victory over Columbia Basin in NWAC East play Tuesday night at Sherar Gym.
Cardenas, a freshman from Sunnyside, made 9 of 18 shots overall and added six rebounds and five blocks for the Yaks, who hit 10 3-pointers. Callie Delp made 8 of 15 shots en route to a 19-point game and added five rebounds and four assists.
Yakima Valley (1-4) hosts Spokane on Thursday.
COLUMBIA BASIN — Boyd 2, SaLee Westermeyer 10, Mercado 0, Sami Sanders 11, Holm 8, Anderson 0, Agundis 0, Fiander 4, Guich 0, Holm 6, Johnson 6, Zavala 2. Totals 20-59 5-11 49.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Callie Delp 19, Zavala 5, Picard 4, Winslow 9, Carla Cardenas 23, Lowe 0, Lopez 0, Klebaum 6, Valentinez 5. Totals 28-64 5-7 71.
CBC=9=14=9=17=-=49
YVC=16=17=17=21=-=71
YVC highlights: Cardenas 5-10 3p, 6 rebs, 5 blks; Ariel Winslow 2-4 3p; Abigail Zavala 5 rebs, 8 assts, 3 stls; Delp 5 rebs, 4 assts, 2 stls.
---
COLLEGE TRACK
Maier wins decathlon
ELLENSBURG — Braydon Maier, a senior from Selah, won three of five events on Tuesday to easily capture the GNAC decathlon title at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex.
Maier, who was second after Monday's events, won the 110-meter hurdles (15.26), pole vault (15-5) and 1,500 (4:39.37) and finished with 6,776 points — 192 ahead of the runner-up — for his second conference multi-event title.
Teammate and first-day leader Ryan Thoma placed third with 6,580 points.
CWU's McCall DeChenne placed fourth in the heptathlon with 4,383 points and teammate Hailey Holsey was fifth with 4.321.