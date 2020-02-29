WALLA WALLA — Yakima Valley’s men beat Walla Walla 82-80 on Saturday in an NWAC East playoff game to earn the division’s No. 4 seed in the NWAC tournament.
After falling behind 80-79 with 2:10 to play, Trey Sanchez made a layup to give the Yaks the lead and Kieon Gill made 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds left to finish the scoring. Walla Walla’s Kolby Modrow missed a 3-pointer as the clock wound down.
Yakima Valley (11-17 overall, 7-9 NWAC East) led by as many as nine points in the second half, but lost the lead on Jake Poulton’s 3-pointer. Walla Walla was held scoreless for the rest of the game.
Journey Buba led the Yaks with 22 points, Gill finished with a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds and Sanchez added 20 points.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Strom 8, Trey Sanchez 20, Kieon Gill 21, Journey Buba 22, Murphy 7, Gales 2, Fulton 2, Elutilo 0, Kennedy 0. Totals 32-67 16-25 82.
WALLA WALLA — Faust Ystueta 21, Poulton 12, Streufert 7, Kolby Modrow 17, Jander Cline 16, Wagar 0, Gallegos 3, Young 4, Clayton 0. Totals 32-51 3-4 80.
Halftime — tied 41-41.
YVC highlights: Gill 14 rebs, 4 stls; Sanchez 2 asts, 6 stls; Buba 2 astls, 4 stls.
Wildcats lose, miss tourney
SEATTLE — Central Washington needed to win against Seattle Pacific and have Alaska Fairbanks lose to Western Oregon on Saturday to earn a berth in the GNAC tournament.
Western Oregon beat Alaska Fairbanks 95-89 but the Wildcats could not top the GNAC regular-season champions, falling to Seattle Pacific 63-56.
Davon Bolton led CWU (17-11 overall, 10-10 GNAC) with 19 points, Micah Pollard had 12 and Marqus Gilson added 10.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Davon Bolton 19, Smith 2, Baker 0, Stafford 0, Marqus Gilson 10, Lucas 2, Boykin 7, Hudson 0, Poquette 4, Micah Pollard 12. Totals 24-56 5-6 56.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Divant’e Moffitt 18, Harry Cavell 17, Shaw Anderson 10, Khan 3, Medjo 3, El Mardi 8, Olsen 7. Totals 24-55 10-13 63.
Halftime — Seattle Pacific 32-31.
CWU highlights: Gilson 8 rebs, 2 stls; Matt Poquette 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 blks.
Women’s Basketball
CWU ends season with win
SEATTLE — Central Washington finished the regular season with a four-game winning streak, beating Seattle Pacific 81-65 on Saturday.
Alexis Pana led five Wildcats players in double figures with 20 points and added eight rebounds and five assists.
Kaelie Flores had 16 points, Kassidy Malcolm and Taylor Shaw both finished with 11 and Jonnae Richardson added 10 for CWU (18-10 overall, 13-7 GNAC).
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Alexis Pana 20, Kaelie Flores 16, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Taylor Shaw 11, Maeda 3, Jonnae Richardson 10, Bowman 5, Phiakhamngon 5, Troy 0, Brown 0, Williams 0, Stephens 0. Totals 30-61 10-12 81.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Madi Hingston 14, Hailee Bennett 10, Alter 4, Hoff 4, Sterk 2, Kayla Brundidge 12, Brennan 7, Burgess 7, Rexach Roure 3, Berg 2. Totals 28-66 4-6 65.
CWU 24 22 19 16 — 81
Seattle Pacific 17 14 18 16 — 65
CWU highlights: Pana 8 rebs, 5 asts; Richarson 6 rebs, 4 stls; Samantha Bowman 4 rebs, 2 blks.
College Baseball
Wildcats lose 3 of 4
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington opened GNAC play by losing three of four games against Northwest Nazarene on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, Northwest Nazarene won 10-4 in the first game before the second game was halted due to darkness. Northwest Nazarene won the suspended game 6-4, Central Washington won 10-9 and Northwest Nazarene took the final game 3-1 on Saturday.
Mitch Lesmeister pushed in the game-winning run for the Wildcats in their lone win by walking with two out and the bases loaded in the ninth inning, scoring Derek Lohr.
Saturday’s Games Game 1
NW Nazarene 001 101 003 — 6 10 3
CWU 000 201 001 — 4 8 0
McFadden, Holtzclaw (6). Irwin (8) and Nisbet, Ayers; Larsen, Asinas (6), Touhey (8), Foust (9) and Hickey, Ohland.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson 1-4, solo HR; Mitch Lesmeister 2-5; Cameron McGrath 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Ohland 1-3, 2 RBI.
Game 2
NW Nazarene 013 000 410 — 9 11 1
CWU 003 221 011 — 10 14 0
Tan, Patterson (4), Ringer (5), Hueckman (6), Lopez (8), Holtzclaw (9) and Johnson; Hoefer, Marstiller (7), Turner (8) and Engel.
CWU highlights: Justin Hampson run, RBI; Michael Copeland 3-4, run, RBI; Mitch Lesmeister 4 RBI; Cameron McGrath run, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, solo HR, 2 RBI; Jaden Hassell 2-4, 2b, run; Derek Lohr 2 runs; Jake Engel 2 runs; Jason Hill 2-5, run, RBI.
Game 3
NW Nazarene 011 001 0 — 3 4 0
CWU 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Ethridge and Nisbet; French and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Cameron McGrath 1-2, 3b, run; Hunter French 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 ER, 7K.
Friday’s Game
NW Nazarene 000 240 103 — 10 17 2
CWU 000 101 002 — 4 7 2
Johnson, Irwin (7), Lopez (8), Hueckman (9) and Ayers; Hirai, Lemming (6), Goudzwaard (9) and Ohland.
CWU highlights: Jaden Hassell 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Justin Hampson 2-5; Cameron McGrath 1-4, 2 runs, SB; Austin Ohland 2-4.
Umpqua sweeps YVC
Yakima Valley has lost three straight games, including a doubleheader against Umpqua on Saturday.
Umpqua won the first game 11-6 before taking the second game 12-8 and dropping the Yaks to 1-5 for the season.
Brayden Hamilton went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run in the first game and Aina Kamauliola went 2 for 3 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base in the second game for YVC.
Game 1
Umpqua 000 140 420 — 11 14 2
YVC 100 100 220 — 6 13 1
Burley, Crowson (6), Davidoff (8), Clark (9) and Robbins; Frieders, Kazmirski (6), Bruton (7), Rashoff (9) and Hamilton.
YVC highlights: Joe Taylor 2-5, 2b, RBI; Dane Fraser 2-5, 3b, run; Connor Coballes 2 runs; Nick Burdette 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Donald Saltiban Jr. 2-4; Cameron Carlson 2 runs; Brayden Hamilton 2-3, 2-run HR; Brandon Thomas 2-3.
Game 2
Umpqua 202 260 000 — 12 13 3
YVC 000 222 200 — 8 8 2
Johns, Thomason (6), Keller (7) and Kinman; Hansen, Duberstein (4), Kaneshiro (5) and Cabreira, Davis.
YVC highlights: Hayzen Robinson 2b, 2 RBI; Aina Kamauliola 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, sb; Own Bischoff 2b, RBI; Josh Davis 2b, run.
College Softball
Yakima Valley earns split
RICHLAND — Yakima Valley lost 14-13 to Grays Harbor before beating Pierce 11-10 in the second game at the NWAC preseason tournament Saturday.
Andi Uemura singled in the game-winning run as the Yaks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against Pierce.
Eisenhower graduate Jackie DeGrasse went 2 for 3 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI and Karly Hanosky went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the second game for YVC (5-3).
Game 1
YVC 340 102 3 — 13 22 6
Grays Harbor 301 036 1 — 14 16 3
Walker and Lokeni; Dineen and Raffelson.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 2 runs, sb; Andi Uemura 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Alexis Lokeni 3-6, 2b, 3b, run, RBI; Karly Hanosky run, 2 RBI; Tiauna Walker 4-4, 2 runs; Jackie DeGrasse 2-4, run, RBI; Parker McAtee 3-4, run, RBI; Shelby Melton 4-5, 2 runs, RBI; Ivy Barnes run, RBI.
Game 2
Pierce 514 000 0 — 10 14 2
YVC 050 020 4 — 11 15 1
Dias and Gain; Oswald and Melton.
YVC highlights: Cassidy Base 3-5, run, 2 RBI, sb; Alexis Lokeni 2 RBI; Karly Hanosky 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, RBI; Alyssa Oswald 2b, run; Jackie DeGrasse 2-3, 2 HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Parker McAtee 3-4, 2b, run; Shelby Melton 2 runs; Jasmine Horne run, RBI.