Central Washington's veteran defensive line figures to once again play a crucial role for the Wildcats' defense against another formidable run game this Saturday.
Midwestern State's looking to end a surprising two-game losing streak and avenge a loss in Ellensburg last season, when Central stunned the No. 11 Mustangs 30-20. The Wildcats want to bounce back following a tough home loss to Western Oregon, despite a dominant performance by a senior-laden front four.
"Midwestern State's a good football team," coach Chris Fisk said in a Zoom call Wednesday morning. "We'll have to win the line of scrimmage to give ourselves a chance."
They succeeded in those efforts defensively last week, thanks in large part to defensive end Kai Gamble. Coach Chris Fisk said coaches reviewed the film and confirmed the senior played the best game of his career, recording career-highs of 10 tackles and two sacks.
While the production stood out, Fisk said the performance didn't come as much of a surprise from a player whose done his job well all season. A returning starter, Gamble said a solid performance against No. 1 Ferris State, which averaged less than three yards per rush in the season opener, provided some confidence for the line moving forward.
He's worked his way back from a knee injury as a sophomore to join three other redshirt seniors on the line, including defensive tackle Christian Penny. The double teams he consistently draws give players like Gamble a chance to step up, and so far he's taken full advantage.
"When you’re out there with a guy like Penny it kind of just gives you a reassurance," Gamble said. "It puts our mind at ease knowing that he’s going to stuff the run up inside and we’ve just got to do our jobs and play alongside him."
Fisk said the line has found a great rhythm and communicates well on the sideline, identifying ways to adjust to what they're seeing on the field. Coaches challenged Gamble to become more of a vocal leader, and Fisk said the former Union High standout has become an effective motivator for his teammates.
His 22 tackles, including six for loss, lead all Central lineman. The Wildcats rank fifth in the Lone Star Conference with 138.8 rushing yards per game and are tied for fourth with 14 sacks.
Gamble spent extra time on his pass rush during the offseason, learning how to better utilize his speed off the edge. Along with his two sacks last Saturday, he also ran down WOU quarterback Gannon Winker on a play when he tried to scramble to the outside.
But the Wildcats' top priority under Fisk and defensive coordinator Nate Johnson will always be stopping the run, a significant challenge this Saturday night. Midwestern State brings a ground game that ranks second in the LSC with 221.2 yards per game and includes two 6-foot-3, 200-plus pound quarterbacks capable of taking off with the football.
"We definitely put a lot of pressure on quarterbacks and get them to escape pockets," Fisk said. "In that plan to get them out of the pocket and on the run, there's always a player that should be tracking the quarterback."
Even when the Mustangs do drop back to pass, they've only allowed three sacks all season, the fewest of any team in the league. Fisk said along with solid protection, Midwestern State also excels at mixing up looks and getting the ball out quickly, making it tough to reach the quarterback in time.
Gamble said the defensive line is ready for another test and ready to regroup after losing an 11-point fourth-quarter lead last week. Fatigue played a factor after they spent a lot of time on the field, and Gamble said they occasionally became complacent after making a big play.
"The biggest key is just finishing," Gamble said. "Just us staying focused especially on those third down plays is crucial."
Key absences
Defensive tackle Isaiah Carbajal missed the game against Western Oregon due to injury, and a redshirt sophomore, Josiah Cochran, may be asked to start again on Saturday.
Of course, the biggest question for Central will be whether quarterback Quincy Glasper can return from an injury he suffered late in a 45-17 win at Eastern New Mexico. Fisk said Glasper could have played last week but decided it would be better to fully recover, and it's not clear whether Glasper or backup JJ Lemming will start Saturday vs. Midwestern State.
Central will also be missing two players due to suspensions stemming from a brawl at midfield following the loss to Western Oregon. Fisk declined to name the players but said the team issued separate suspensions of one and two games.
