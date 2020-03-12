ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Lexie Strasser threw a three-hit shutout and Maddy Zerr scored the lone run as Central Washington edged Western Washington 1-0 in the second game of a GNAC softball doubleheader on Thursday.
While the afternoon doubleheader was going on, the GNAC announced the indefinite suspension of all spring sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Wildcats were scheduled to host Simon Fraser on Saturday.
Strasser walked three and struck out four to lift her record to 5-1. Zerr singled in the fourth inning and later scored on a fielding error.
Theresa Moyle doubled in both games for Central (4-2 GNAC, 13-9 overall), which dropped the opener 8-6.
Game 1WWU 103 001 3 — 8 9 3
CWU 001 030 2 — 6 4 2
Kasner and Matthews; Williams, Stanfield (4) and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Harlee Carpenter 2-2, 2 runs; Theresa Moyle 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Maddy Zerr 1-3, sb.
Game 2WWU 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
CWU 000 100 x — 1 5 0
Doan and Christensen; Strasser and Seaton.
CWU highlights: Lexie Strasser CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 BB, 4 K; Sydney Brown 2-3, 2b; Theresa Moyle 1-3, 2b; Maddy Zerr 1-3, run.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Pasco Boys Invitational
At Sun Willows, par 72West Valley: Jack Sutton 79, Trey LeChaminant 81, Kaden Freisz 87, Tayden White 90, Carson Freisz 96.
LOCAL GOLF
Owens scores ace
GRANGER — Mary Lou Owens recorded a hole-in-one on the fifth hole at Cherry Hill Golf Course on Tuesday.
Owens aced the 68-yard hole with a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Jack Owens and John Scott.