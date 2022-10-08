ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s return home turned ugly in a multitude of ways late Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats’ defense spent most of the game doing what was needed to help an offense struggling with starting quarterback Quincy Glasper sidelined by injury. But coach Chris Fisk said fatigue caught up to Central as it gave up two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes of a 16-14 loss to Western Oregon.
“I think that offensively we didn’t do anything tonight to help (the defense) out,” said Fisk, who also serves as the team’s offensive line coach. “We turned the ball over. We didn’t convert third downs.”
Disappointment from giving up a game-winning score with nine seconds boiled over after the clock hit zeroes on Western Oregon’s second win in the last 12 meetings between the two teams. A melee broke out where the teams met to shake hands near midfield, plenty of words were exchanged, and Fisk said a Central coach was assaulted hard enough that he was bleeding and needed to seek medical care.
A tape of that incident might give a more detailed story, just like the game film may help the Wildcats figure out why they struggled to move the ball down the field. Their only two touchdown drives came on short fields created by strong defense and short punts, both in the second half.
Western Oregon’s Danny Cossette scored the only points of the first half on a 47-yard field goal before missing a 43-yard attempt about eight minutes later. The Wolves offense found some success moving the ball through short passes and runs by quarterback Gannon Winker but couldn’t to find any consistency until the final quarter.
“I feel terrible for those seniors,” Fisk said. “We’re not in the GNAC anymore, we don’t get these guys back again. I thought the defense and Kai (Gamble) in particular played their hearts out.”
The senior defensive end finished with 10 tackles and two sacks, along with two other tackles for loss. He played a huge role in holding running back Omari Land to just 53 yards on 21 carries a week after he broke WOU’s all-time career rushing record.
Defensive back Patrick Rogers also came up with several big plays, including two interceptions. Rogers nearly created an improbable game-tying score when he blocked the extra point after the Wolves’ go-ahead score. Jeremy Banks missed running it into the opposite end zone for two points by a single yard.
“I knew I gave up a big fourth down (conversion) so talking about next play mentality, I knew I had to get a block,” Rogers said.
That tough catch by Damon Hickok over Rogers set up Land’s go-ahead touchdown reception from 11 yards out just three plays later. But even though Fisk said the defense created some of its own problems by giving up 7-of-18 third down conversions, he remained adamant most of the blame for the loss fell on the offense.
Backup quarterback JJ Lemming completed 18-of-31 passes for 167 yards and lost a fumble in his first start since a 14-9 loss to Angelo State more than a year ago. The redshirt junior from Steilacoom showed off his strong arm multiple times, often just missing open receivers.
“We’ve got to catch the ball, I think it’s as simple as that,” Fisk said. “We had receivers that had their hands on the ball for first down yardage or touchdowns.”
Davis graduate Marcus Cook narrowly missed catching up to what would have been a 48-yard touchdown pass and totaled a team-high 50 yards on four catches. He also ran an end around for ten yards in the second half to spark a 42-yard scoring drive, capped off by running back Tre’ Henderson’s ninth touchdown of the season.
Fisk declined to give details on the injury Glasper appeared to suffer before leaving the field for good in last week’s 45-17 win at Eastern New Mexico. He’s thrown for 822 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for another four touchdowns and his status remains unclear for next week’s Homecoming game against Midwestern State.
“I thought it was best for him and didn’t feel like he could be who he needs to be,” Fisk said. “Part of his game is being able to be creative with the football and he just didn’t feel like he had that ability tonight.”
