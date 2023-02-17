TURLOCK, Calif. — Central Washington's found at least one answer to its pitching woes.
Brayde Hirai pitched his second straight gem, lasting 8 1/3 innings in a 6-0 win to open a four-game series at Stanislaus State. The lefthander from Walla Walla Community College and Chiawana High School threw eight shutout innings in his first start of the season, a 2-0 win at Cal State East Bay.
Sam Lauderdale's solo home run sparked the Wildcats offensively and they got two hits and one double each from Travis Helm and Austin Ohland. Central (3-8) lost the second game of the doubleheader 8-4 and will play two more games at Stanislaus State Saturday to conclude its season-opening 13-game road trip.
Game 1: CWU 6, SSU 0. Highlights: Brayde Hirai 8.1 IP, 0 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 2 K; Travis Helm 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Sam Lauderdale 2-3, HR, 3 RBI. Game 2: SSU 8, CWU 4. Highlights: Charlie Larson 2-5, run; Kevin Varner Jr. 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI, SB.
