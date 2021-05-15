Kara Mickelson has the strength of a distance runner and the speed of a sprinter.
And she doesn't want to choose one over the other.
Less than an hour after running the state's fifth-fastest time for 800 meters, the Eisenhower junior captured the 200 on a hot Saturday afternoon at the CBBN South track and field district championships hosted by West Valley.
Mickelson, who ran the state's fourth-best 400 of 58.67 seconds on Thursday, clocked 2:17.01 in Saturday's 800. After winning the 200 on short rest, she added an anchor carry on Ike's first-place 4x400 and led the Cadets to the team title. She contributed 32.5 points to Ike's final tally of 180.5.
West Valley dominated the boys meet with 224 points. Senior Mason Smith, who was second in the discus on Thursday, added over 10 feet to his previous Valley best in the javelin with a throw of 175-9. Sophomore Max Hutton led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 800 and ran on WV's first-place 4x400.
Davis senior Damian Corbray matched Mickelson's three individual wins, capturing the 200 and 300 hurdles after taking the 110 hurdles on Thursday. He totaled 32 points over four events.
Sunnyside's Erica Torres, Alaina Morgan and Reid Weaver all followed up wins on Thursday with a second victory on Saturday — as did West Valley's Regan Irvine and Eisenhower's Alexia Lee.
BOYS
Team scores: West Valley 224, Eisenhower 104, Davis 98, Sunnyside 95.
Top four placers
200: Damian Corbray (D) 23.02, Julian Ortiz (WV) 23.08, Reece Davis (S) 23.69, Zion Lee (WV) 23.72.
800: Max Hutton (WV) 2:02.27, Liam Rickey (WV) 2:02.93, Dane Voldman (WV) 2:04.10, Jafet Villasenor (E) 2:04.21.
3200: Reid Weaver (S) 9:54.01, Oscar Lopez (E) 10:15.24, Caden Casteel (WV) 10:20.98, Mario Cervantes Reyes (E) 10:24.38.
300H: Damian Corbray (D) 41.15, Cade Golbek (WV) 41.65, Gage Moser (WV) 45.99, Abisai Torres (D) 46.76.
4x400: West Valley (Anderson, Voldman, Hutton, Rickey) 3:38.62, Eisenhower 3:44.52, Davis 3:48.30, Sunnyside 3:53.64.
Shot: Skyler Farris (WV) 40-4.5, Mathew Cobia (WV) 37-9.75, Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 37-9.25, Reece Davis (S) 37-8.75.
Jav: Mason Smith (WV) 175-9, Gage Moser (WV) 129-3, Kain Robledo (S) 128-4, Noah Dykstra (WV) 115-5.
PV: Tyke Stewart (E) 12-0, Liam Parker (E) 11-0, Elias Dunstan (WV) 10-0, Ace Federspiel (D) 8-6.
TJ: Amadeus Garcia (WV) 39-8, Brayden Anderson (WV) 39-7.75, Kain Robledo (S) 37-7.75, Aiden Cazares (S) 37-1.75.
Ambulatory: 200, Matthew Watson (D) 27.65. Wheelchair: 800, Chance Wells (WV) 1:57.78.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 180.5, West Valley 160, Sunnyside 135, Davis 65.5.
Top four placers
200: Kara Mickelson (E) 27.11, Alaina Morgan (S) 28.81, Kati Escorcia (S) 28.84, Isabelle Ehlis (D) 29.28.
800: Kara Mickelson (E) 2:17.01, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 2:33.45, Laiken Hill (WV) 2:34.28, Annette Figueroa (E) 2:35.67.
3200: Hannah Hilton (E) 11:43.62, Rachel Argento (WV) 11:48.41, Nicole Murdock (WV) 12:00.15, Katie Murdock (WV) 12:11.29.
300H: Alaina Morgan (S) 49.38, Rebecca Darwood (WV) 51.45, Kennedy Leach (E) 51.54, Essence Cazares (S) 54.61.
4x200: West Valley (Lee, Miles, Allen, Benedictson) 1:57.51, Eisenhower 2:00.88, Davis 2:05.94.
4x400: Eisenhower (Leach, Enzler, Figueroa, Mickelson) 4:18.51, West Valley 4:23.84, Davis 5:00.65.
Disc: Erica Torres (S) 119-7, Sara Diehm (E) 84-11, Talia See (WV) 84-0, Anna Frank (S) 78-6.
HJ: Regan Irvine (WV) 4-8, Marisol Ramos (D) 4-6, Camryn Birch (D) 4-6, Marli Brennan (WV) 4-4.
TJ: Alexia Lee (E) 32-3.5, Paris Wilson (S) 32-0.25, Mariana Tilley (D) 30-6, Alyssa Lee (E) 28-10.25.
---
BASEBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 7, DAVIS 2: At West Valley, Ed Almaguer pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and drove in three runs for the Grizzlies in the third-place game. Almaguer and Jaden Briones both hit doubles for Sunnyside (3-11).
Morgan Rodriguez had both hits for Davis (3-11).
Sunnyside=001=003=3=—=7=3=2
Davis=110=000=0=—=2=2=3
Almaguer and Arterga; Lemus, Copeland (7) and Hansen.
Highlights: Ed Almaguer (S) 7 IP, 2 BB, 8 K, 1-3, 2b, 3 RBI; Jaden Briones (S) 1-3, 2b, run; Logan Rodriguez (S) 1-4, run, RBI; Morgan Rodriguez (D) 2 hits.
---
BOYS SWIMMING
CWAC
At Selah Aquatic Center
Team scores: Selah 95, Toppenish 21, Prosser 21, Est Valley 19, Zillah 11, Grandview 1.
Top performances
200 medley relay: Selah (Vick, Cavanaugh, Hudson, Ozanich) 1:51.64, Selah B 1:59.91, Prosser 2:05.76.
200 free: Coleman Wright (P) 1:52.44, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 2:10.89, Jon Hansen (S) 2:14.35.
200 IM: Ian Muffett (Z) 2:10.25, Michael Ozanich (S) 2:24.66, Liam Cavanaugh (S) 2:21.22.
50 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 23.14, Cooper Vick (S) 24.85, Jaxon Smith (T) 24.98.
100 fly: Coleman Wright (P) 57.54, Gavin Mulroy (EV) 1:18.64.
100 free: Charlie Hudson (S) 52.32, Ian Muffett (Z) 52.50, Emiliano Zuniga (T) 57.82.
500 free: Liam Cavanaugh (S) 6:02.95, Michael Strand (S) 6:07.38, Jacob Gano (EV) 6:08.99.
200 free relay: Selah (Strand, Ozanich, Vick, Hudson) 1:38.83, Toppenish 1:44.02, Selah B 1:47.54.
100 back: Cooper Vick (S) 1:04.91, Jaxon Smith (T) 1:05.35, Ethan Felicetti (P) 1:15.67.
100 breast: Reece Ozanich (S) 1:19.32, Nathan Oliphant (EV) 1:25.47.
400 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Rees, Halverson, Hansen) 4:26.20, East Valley 4:36.23, Selah B 5:18.44.