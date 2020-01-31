YAKIMA, Wash. — With three players in double figures, West Valley's girls kept their momentum going with a 62-53 victory at Eisenhower in CBBN girls basketball Friday night.
Gillyan Landis and Ariel Winslow once again led the Rams, combining for 36 points, and sophomore Macy Fuller contributed 11 points as the team won their fifth straight with a 10-2 record since Dec. 14.
Kiana Yesiki's 23 points led all scores for Eisenhower, which travels to Moses Lake on Saturday while West Valley has the day off.
WEST VALLEY — Gillyan Landis 19, Ariel Winslow 17, Macy Fuller 11, Brennan 8, Curtis 4, Fetzer 3, Kraft 0, Roberts 0, Raver 0, Allen 0.
EISENHOWER — Kiana Yesiki 23, Lexi Tobiness 13, Sanchez 6, Rodriguez 5, Valentinez 3, Rios 2, Woody 2, Edwards 0, Johnson 0, Steinhilb 0, Valdez 0, Verduzco 0, Webber 0.
West Valley=12=18=12=20=—=62
Eisenhower=9=12=13=19=—=53
---
SUNNYSIDE 52, WENATCHEE 45: At Sunnyside, Kameran Rodriguez's 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists led the Grizzlies, who also got 11 points from sophomore Benemi Sanchez.
WENATCHEE — Ramirez 9, Peters 5, Sanford 4, Redman 2, Kristina Blauman 23, Lopez 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Ramirez 5, Weets 4, Wilson 7, Puente 5, Benemi Sanchez 11, Kameran Rodriguez 20, Romero 0, Schmahl 0, Naranjo 0, Carrizalez, 0, Gonzalez 0.
Wenatchee=10=8=11=16=—=45
Sunnyside=16=13=3=20=—=52
Sunnyside highlights: Marlee Weets 8 rebs; Rodriguez 7 rebs, 5 assts; Paris Wilson 4 stls.
---
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 61, SELAH 46: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Greyhounds, who pulled away with a 24-point third quarter.
SELAH — Gibb 3, Wold 9, Dalrymple 0, Mattson 1, Hall 3, Muir 0, Rasmussen 7, Raap 0, Sherman 21, Carpenter 2.
GRANDVIEW — Jazmine Richey 18, Bailey Duis 15, Benitez 9, Trevino 5, Laurean 4, Rivera 2, Lara 2, Silva 2, Alaniz 2, Copeland 2, Castro 0.
Selah=7=16=13=10=—=46
Grandview=17=8=24=12=—=61
Highlights: Richey (G) 9 rebs; Andrea Laurean (G) 4 assts; Duis (G) 3 3p.
---
PROSSER 61, TOPPENISH 42: At Prosser, Halle Wright and Leila Taylor scored 14 points each for the Mustangs, who connected on 20 of 24 free throws.
TOPPENISH — Sandoval 3, Bree Peters 11, Zuniga 3, Aguilera 0, Cloe Peters 17, Tellez 4, Whalawitsa 1, Fiander 3.
PROSSER — Bestebreur 0, Maljaars 4, Cortes 7, Halle Wright 14, Leila Taylor 14, Alexis Harris 12, Olivarez 4, Hull 6.
Toppenish=12=12=7=11=—=42
Prosser=16=18=11=16=—=61
Highlights: C. Peters (T) 3 3p.
---
WAPATO 60, OTHELLO 53: At Wapato, Arianna Cordova finished with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Wolves past the Huskies.
OTHELLO — Guzman 4, Sanchez 7, Analee Coronado 10, L. Simpson 2, Gonzalez 0, K. Simpson 0, Martinez 0, Maciah Tovar 17, Pruneda 9, Perez 4.
WAPATO — Arianna Cordova 16, Rojas 0, Rivera 7, Estrada 7, Morales 8, Goudy 8, Garza 5, Hickey 7, Colin 2.
Othello=11=17=9=16=—=53
Wapato=10=15=16=19=—=60
Highlights: Cordova (W) 11 rebs; Patricia Hickey (W) 5 stls.
---
EPHRATA 54, EAST VALLEY 52: At Ephrata, the Red Devils' rally fell short despite 20 points each from Karina Hibbitt and Ashlynn Sylve.
EAST VALLEY — Harrington 6, Wright 3, Karina Hibbitt 20, Barry 3, Ashlynn Sylve 20, Prince 0, Livingston 0, Arenas 0, Gordon 0.
EPHRATA — Julia Davis 14, Payton Hagy 16, Hayden Mills 16, Elliott 8, Glenn 0, Eisen 0, Clark 0, Follett, 0, Dilling 0.
East Valley=5=7=16=14=—=52
Ephrata=7=10=18=19=—=54
---
ELLENSBURG 57, QUINCY 15: At Ellensburg, Dylan Philip scored a game-high 16 for the Bulldogs and freshman Olivia Anderson posted a career-high 12 points to help Ellensburg stay unbeaten.
QUINCY — Ortiz 0, Horning 0, Kennedy 0, Emily Wurl 10, Sarty 0, Nunez 0, Dearie 2, Chavez 0, Flores 3.
ELLENSBURG — Hagemeier 6, Dylan Philip 16, Leishman 1, Ness 0, Lyyski 4, Olivia Anderson 12, Smith 4, Kennedy 4, Whitney 2, Blume 4, Kernan 2, Hartrick 2.
Quincy=6=4=2=3=—=15
Ellensburg=12=17=14=14=—=57
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 63, CLE ELUM 32: At Zillah, Brynn Widner put up 28 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Kayana Bass netted 14 points for the Leopards.
CLE ELUM — Terrill 9, DeWitt 0, Bator 2, Lombardi 6, Hink 9, Martin 2, Santa 4.
ZILLAH — Brynn Widner 28, Hollie Ziegler 10, Bell 0, Cordova 0, Garza 7, Nishi 0, Zapien 2, Wallace 2, Kayana Bass 14.
Cle Elum=10=7=4=11=—=32
Zillah=21=12=16=14=—=63
Highlights: Widner (Z) 10 rebs, 3 stls, 2 asts; Tori Zapien (Z) 7 rebs; Isabelle Martin (CE) 9 rebs; Grace Terrill (CE) 5 rebs, 2 stls, 2 blks; Rachael Bator (CE) 5 rebs, 2 stls; Ariana Lombardi (CE) 4 stls.
---
NACHES VALLEY 60, GOLDENDALE 40: At Goldendale, Allison Uecker finished with a double-double of 31 points and 16 rebounds and Taylor Dunbar added 14 points to lead the Rangers.
Payton Sheridan had a team-high 11 points for Goldendale.
NACHES VALLEY — St. Martin 3, Yates 2, Taylor Dunbar 14, Allison Uecker 31, Hahn-Landis 4, M. Kime 0, A. Kime 3, Gunter 3, Christopherson 0, Washburn 0.
GOLDENDALE — Jackson 3, Beam 6, Gilliam 6, Bland 4, Hanning 0, Hedges 0, Payton Sheridan 11, Smith 4, Bartkowski 2, Peters 4, Dahl 0.
Naches Valley=14=17=11=18=—=60
Goldendale=4=15=11=10=—=40
Highlights: Uecker (NV) 16 rebs, 5 stls; Audrey Kime (NV) 9 rebs, 5 asts; Faith Hahn-Landis (NV) 4 asts.
---
LA SALLE 60, GRANGER 15: At Granger, Trista Hull scored 14 points and Gillan Martin put up 11 for La Salle.
LA SALLE — Goins 9, L. Lancaster 2, E. Lancaster 3, Gillian Martin 11, Ziegler 5, Ashby 2, Stohr 8, Trista Hull 14, Newman 6, Klebaum 0.
GRANGER — Rodiger 5, Salaro 0, Hayne 2, Castro 0, Franco 0, Herrera 4, Quinones 0, Birrueta 0, Chavez 2, Ramos 2, Vasquez 0, Golub 0.
La Salle=17=20=7=16=—=60
Granger=2=5=6=2=—=15
---
EWAC
TRI-CITIES 57, MABTON 31: At Tri-Cities Prep, Angela Herrera hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to pace the Vikings.
MABTON — Galarza 5, Bonewell 0, Moreno 1, Angela Herrera 18, Garzon 0, Becerra 2, Guevara 1, Hernandez 4.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Brander 9, Chang 2, Dickson 4, Balcom 9, Boothe 4, McKenna Martinez 22, Monteon 7.
Mabton=5=9=13=4=—=31
Tri-Cities Prep=9=14=16=18=—=57
---
WHITE SWAN 68, LYLE-WISHRAM 31: At White Swan, Daisy Pineda scored a game-high 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocks to lead the Cougars.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Jade Childers 11, Mad. Olson 3, Rappe 2, Hawkins 3, Sonya Rubio 12, Kilian 0, Mak. Olson 0, McCullough 0.
WHITE SWAN — Sampson 5, Jackson 7, Julia Ike-Andrews 11, H. Bass 6, Scabbyrobe 0, Wofsberger 5, Ohmes 6, Vanpelt 0, Kiana Castilleja 10, M. Bass 2, Daisy Pineda 16.
Lyle-Wishram=8=10=5=8=—=31
White Swan=20=12=28=8=—=68
White Swan highlights: Pineda 10 rebs, 2 blocks; Lovey Vanpelt 9 rebs, 4 assts; Keegan Wolfsberger 8 rebs, 2 stls; Haley Bass 9 rebs, 2 assts; Nakoda Sampson 4 stls; Makana Ohms 5 stls; Kiana Castilleja 5 stls.
---
CENTRAL WASHINGTON
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 34, PATEROS 28: At Riverside Christian, Olivia Hull scored 11 points and her sister Anna added eight as the Crusaders held off a late flurry to win their fourth straight game.
PATEROS — Scott 0, Ceniceros 4, Mota 0, Aleeks Miller-Smith 11, Ausmussen 9, Arevalo 0, A. Piechalski 0, J. Piechalski 2, Flores 1, Gallegos 1.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — C. Swanson 4, Bell 0, Matthews 0, Vance 0, Yallup 2, Sanders 5, A. Hull 8, Olivia Hull 11, G. Swanson 2, Shields 2.
Pateros=6=3=6=14=—=28
Riverside Chr.=9=12=7=6=—=34
RC highlights: 45 rebs; Bella Sanders 14 rebs; Connie Yallup 10 rebs; Olivia Hull 3 stls. (tied for 3rd in league).
---
NONLEAGUE
CONNELL 48, HIGHLAND 17: At Highland, Madison Smith's 24 points sparked the Eagles.
CONNELL — Thomas 6, Smith 8, Holst 4, Madison Smith 24, Lloyd 2, Shattuck 0, Rodriguez 0, Booth 0, Specht 4.
HIGHLAND — Ayala 0, Naranjo 6, Lopez 5, Ramos 0, Jimenez 1, Hakala 2, Rydberg 3.
Connell=30=11=7=0=—=48
Highland=2=2=10=3=—=17