PROSSER — Saul Quinones scored 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Prosser handed Toppenish its first loss of the season with a 71-62 victory in CWAC boys basketball Friday night.
The Mustangs built a 21-point lead in the third quarter only to watch Toppenish roar back within 55-53 in the final period. But Quinones came up big, hitting 4 of 4 free throws down the stretch.
Kaden Swift contributed a season-high performance with 20 points for Prosser as he and Tommy Inions both hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Josh Perez led Toppenish with 20 points with three of his four 3-pointers coming in the second half to lead the rally.
TOPPENISH — Felan 3, Josh Perez 20, Isaac Perez 12, Myers 0, Ramirez 4, Jason Grant 13, Larios 0, Garza 1, Robledo 0, Mesplie 9.
PROSSER — L. Rivera 0, Saul Quinones 14, Kaden Swift 20, K. Rivera 0, Tommy Inions 15, Santillan 0, Weinmann 0, Maljaars 8, Griffiths 7, Hicks 7, Moreno 0.
Toppenish 9 13 18 22 — 62
Prosser 14 25 14 18 — 71
---
SELAH 68, GRANDVIEW 52: At Grandview, Noah Pepper scored another 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists for the Vikings. Nate Garza scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Greyhounds.
SELAH — Teegan Garza 13, Quigley 2, Quincy 8, Wilburn 3, Zambito 8, Noah Pepper 26, Requena 3, Kinlow 5, Smith 0, Kuhn 0.
GRANDVIEW — Gutierrez 2, Castilleja 4, Noe Medina 10, Nate Garza 19, Parrish 7, Castro 3, Cuevas 7, Verdusco 0, Meza 0, A. Ramos, Rodriguez 0, D. Ramos 0.
Selah 15 14 21 18 — 68
Grandview 12 12 14 14 — 52
Highlights: Garza (G) 8 rebs, 2 stls; Pepper (S) 11 rebs, 7 assts.
---
WAPATO 67, OTHELLO 57: At Wapato, Matthew Alvarado scored 11 of his game-high 16 points in the third quarter as the Wolves erased a 15-point deficit. Humberto Hinojosa scored 15 points and Bryan Campos added 14 for Wapato.
OTHELLO — Azevedo 9, Flores 7, Esquivel 4, Rambo Vallejo 9, Garza 3, Hollenbeck 2, Quigley 7, Lopez 3, Buenrostro 3, Garza 0, Vasquez 0, Julian Alegria 10.
WAPATO — Fabian Alvarado 7, R. Campos 0, Goudy 0, Bryan Campos 14, Matthew Alvarado 16, Martinez 5, Humberto Hinojosa 15, Delgadillo 0, Braden Richardson 10, Bill 0.
Othello 19 16 10 12 — 57
Wapato 17 7 26 17 — 67
---
EPHRATA 68, EAST VALLEY 65 (OT): At Ephrata, Boe Hesse's half-court heave at the buzzer lifted the Tigers to victory. EV trailed 65-60 with 25 seconds left in OT before Jace Durand closed out his 28-point night with a basket at 0:14 followed by a 30-footer with three seconds left to tie it.
EAST VALLEY — Jace Durand 28, Joren Hooper 14, Navarro 4, Carillo 8, Estill 3, Thorson 8, Sullivan 0.
EPHRATA — Jayce Moore 16, Lange 5, Clevering 2, Burns 9, Hendric k 5, Ravi McConnell 17, Boe Hesse 14, Black 0.
East Valley 10 13 21 14 7 — 65
Ephrata 13 19 15 11 10 — 68
Highlights: Durand (EV) 5 3p; Moore (Eph) 5 3p.
---
ELLENSBURG 61, QUINCY 51: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs and Ryan Ferguson contributed 14 points.
QUINCY — Zepeda 7, Valdez 0, Guerrero 0, Alvarez 3, Donovan 0, Bierlink 9, Vega 0, Solano 1, Aiden Heikes 31.
ELLENSBURG — Ryan Ferguson 14, Hatfield 0, Messner 3, Perez 5, Cade Gibson 18, Boast 1, Mayo 0, JT Fenz 11, Lewis 5, Marrs 4.
Quincy 11 6 17 17 — 51
Ellensburg 16 15 17 13 — 61
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 56, EISENHOWER 53: At Eisenhower, the Cadets led 29-28 at halftime and were tied 50-50 with less than two minutes left, but West Valley preserved its unbeaten league record down the stretch.
Logan Kinloch scored 20 points and hit some clutch free throws late for West Valley.
Teddy Rodriguez led all scorers with 22 points for Eisenhower, and teammate Abram Fernandez netted 14.
WEST VALLEY — Van De Brake 7, Dorsett 3, Schlepp 1, Funk 9, Logan Kinloch 20, Matheny 5, Conner Turner 11.
EISENHOWER — Teddy Rodriguez 22, Yeager 7, Spurrier 0, Cardenas 0, Abram Fernandez 14, McDonald 6, Adams 4.
West Valley 15 13 14 14 — 56
Eisenhower 11 18 10 14 — 53
---
WENATCHEE 65, SUNNYSIDE 34: At Sunnyside, Ethan Copeland netted 15 points for the Grizzlies, who were held to nine points in the first half.
WENATCHEE — Bailey 4, Garrett Long 19, Camden Loidhamer 11, Amezcua 0, Boyle 2, Pike 0, Joe Dorey 11, Pelayo 0, Nate Blauman 13, Nelson 2, Ch. Loidhamer 4.
SUNNYSIDE — Isquierdo 0, Escamilla 0, Ethan Copeland 15, Maldonado 2, Ramirez 0, Navarro 0, Daniel Singleterry 12, Rodriguez 3, Salinas 0, Gonzales 2.
Wenatchee 18 17 15 16 — 65
Sunnyside 5 4 13 12 — 34
---
SCAC
ZILLAH 93, CLE ELUM 38: At Zillah, Mason Landdeck scored 26 points and Clay Delp added 25 to keep the Leopards unbeaten in SCAC West play.
CLE ELUM — Wilson 0, Chafin 2, Jo. Kelly 4, Weeda 9, Favero 2, Car. Razee 6, Ja. Kelly 3, Weber 0, Montgomery 0, Bator 4, Ellison 8.
ZILLAH — Mason Landdeck 26, B. Delp 0, Abrera 9, Waldman 5, Avila 0, Kibbe 9, Weston Ide 15, Corona 0, Navarre 4, Clay Delp 25.
Cle Elum 9 16 7 6 — 38
Zillah 27 17 33 16 — 93
Zillah highlights: Mason Landdeck 9 assts.
---
LA SALLE 74, GRANGER 25: At Granger, Malachy Caffrey scored 19 points, Kieran Kershaw had 16 and Daniel O'Connor added 10 to lead the Lightning. Andre Castro led the Spartans with 10 points.
LA SALLE — Malachy Caffrey 19, Kieran Kershaw 16, Daniel O'Connor 10, Esquivel 6, Sedgwick 8, Randhawa 8, Judd 5, Do. Saddedin 2, De. Saddedin 0, Gaethle 0.
GRANGER — Cervantes 2, Cardenas 2, Herrera 9, Chavez 2, Andre Castro 10, D. Castro 0, L. Castro 0, Soliz 0.
La Salle 29 19 20 6 — 74
Granger 6 2 11 6 — 25
Highlights: Desmond Judd (LS) 15 rebs.
---
NACHES VALLEY 62, GOLDENDALE 47: At Goldendale, Caleb Deaton scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Rangers. Napoleon Owen put up 13 points and 13 rebounds for Goldendale.
NACHES VALLEY — Robles 0, Gooler 1, Mueller 6, Jay Daniel Lloyd-Watson 12, Caleb Deaton 14, Rodriguez 1, Kent 9, Abrams 4, Nedrow 4, Osborn 7, Lakey 4.
GOLDENDALE — Fritts 0, Nick Lee 11, N. McKune 0, Bland 5, Ihrig 2, Napoleon Owen 13, Mains 1, Kayser 8, A. McKune 5, Smith 2.
Naches Valley 19 15 12 16 — 62
Goldendale 7 15 5 20 — 47
Highlights: Deaton (NV) 8 rebs; Kent (NV) 6 rebs; Owen (G) 13 rebs; Curtis Kayser (G) 6 rebs.
---
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 74, LYLE-WISHRAM 17: At White Swan, Kupkana Leavitt collected 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals and had two teammates with 10 points apiece for the Cougars.
LYLE-WISHRAM — Blazer 0, Montoya 5, Ingraham 0, Jones 5, Smith 0, Dorr 2, Gutierrez 3, Bernier 2, Marble 0.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 7, C. Lewis 5, Sampson-Craig 4, Bass 2, Valdez 8, Kupkana Leavitt 10, Sage Lewis 10, Talon Hull 10, Villanueva 9, Shavehead 2.
Lyle-Wishram 2 3 5 7 — 17
White Swan 27 20 10 17 — 74
Highlights: Leavitt (WS) 10 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Roger Valdez 8 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls.
---
TRI-CITIES PREP 69, MABTON 30: At Tri-Cities Prep, Andrew McCallum and Andrez Zavala tallied eight points apiece for the Vikings.
MABTON — Preciado 0, Vasquez 0, McCallum 8, Morrow 0, Zavala 8, Galarza 3, Ramirez 3, Lopez 2, Ramos 0, Barajas 6.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Landon Amato 10, White 9, Levy 2, Logan Mercado 15, Hiett 5, Adam Baerlocher 14, Stewart 9, Maiuri 5.
Mabton 12 6 9 3 — 30
Tri-Cities Prep 19 15 23 12 — 69
---
GREATER COLUMBIA
YAKAMA TRIBAL 74, BICKLETON 40: At Yakama Tribal, Bryce Strom scored a game-high 22 points to help the Eagles improve to 14-2.
BICKLETON — Hayl. Andrews 0, Gifford 0, M. Andrews 0, Hanson 0, John Cardenas 13, J. Andrews 0, Hayd. Andrews 2, Christian Arriaga 11, Scott McBride 14, Riggs 0, Mains 0.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Yallup 4, Bryce Strom 22, Washise 5, Mylo Jones 12, Bryan Strom 6, Bennett 2, Deshawn John 12, Hart 6, Dawes 2, Pascua 3.
Bickleton 10 18 4 8 — 40
Yakama Tribal 21 17 22 14 — 74
Highlights: Andy Bennett (YT) 5 asts.
---
NONLEAGUE
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 67, DESALES 53: At DeSales, Tyler Groeneweg led three Sunnyisde Christian players in double figures with 19 points for the Knights, who outscored DeSales 22-10 in the final period.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Moore 2, Justin Van Wieringen 14, Jech 8, Cole Wagenaar 16, Mendoza 8, Tyler Groeneweg 19.
DESALES — J. Lesko 7, B. Lesko 0, Frucci 5, Andrew Lyford 17, Worden 4, Chase 3, Drake Scott 12, Miedema 5.
Sunnyside Christian 12 15 18 22 — 67
DeSales 7 16 20 10 — 53
---
CONNELL 51, HIGHLAND 30: At Highland, Alan Ponce scored 15 points to pace the Scotties.
CONNELL — Ethan Morrill 19, Holt 7, Kelly 6, Hudlow 5, Keskitalo 4, Freeman 4, Saucedo 3, Clyde 2, Fox 2, Fangman 0, Hays 0, Baxter 0.
HIGHLAND — Alan Ponce 15, Connolly 9, O. Silva 2, Vaca 2, J. Silva 2, Quezada 0, Palacios 0, Castro 0.
Connell 8 14 14 15 — 51
Highland 4 13 7 6 — 30