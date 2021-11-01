ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s Patrick Hegarty was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
Hegarty, a junior from Ferndale, tied both CWU and GNAC record by making 10 extra points in the Wildcats’ 92-0 win against Lincoln (Calif.) on Saturday.
Hegarty was perfect on his extra point attempts against the Oaklanders and is now 40-for-40 on the season.
This is Hegarty’s fourth GNAC Special teams Player of the Week honor this season. He also earned those honors on Sept. 5, Oct. 3, and Oct. 24.
Hegarty and the Wildcats (6-2) next visit Western New Mexico on Saturday in Silver Springs, N.M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.