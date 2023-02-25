MONMOUTH, Ore. — Another last-second shot sent Central Washington into the postseason with some significant momentum Saturday afternoon.
Samaad Hector drilled a 3-pointer with one second left to lift the Wildcats to a 75-73 win, just two days after Camron McNeil’s late heroics gave them a 77-75 win at No. 21 Saint Martin’s. He stayed hot, scoring 29 points on 11 of 18 shooting to help Central extend its winning streak to four games and earn the four seed at next week’s GNAC tournament in Bellingham.
Unlike the last three games, Central trailed for most of the second half, albeit never by more than six points. Matt Poquette just missed a double-double with 13 points and 9 rebounds and Hector added 10 points and six rebounds.
The Wildcats (9-9 GNAC, 13-14 overall) won a three-way tiebreaker for fourth place will play Western Oregon again in next Thursday’s quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to meet No. 1 seed Saint Martin’s on Friday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Camron McNeil 29, Matt Poquette 13, Banks 8, Gilbert 0, Mitch Brizee 10, Samaad Hector 10, Gennett 5, Pepper 0, Spivey 0. Totals 31-61 5-6 75.
WESTERN OREGON — Cameron Cranston 14, Banzel 9, Morrill-Keeler 8, Hughes 8, Clay 4, Qiant Myers 11, Gwananji 9, Moore 7, Frincke 3, Veliz 0. Totals 27-55 11-11 73.
Halftime: Western 39-33.
CWU highlights: Poquette 9 rebs; Hector 6 rebs; Brock Gilbert 9 assts, 5 rebs; Isaiah Banks 4 assts; McNeil 5-6 3p.
Yaks fall to No. 1 North IdahoYakima Valley’s upset bid fell shot in a 76-66 loss to unbeaten North Idaho Saturday at Sherar Gym.
Jamon Kemp scored 23 points to pace the Yaks (7-8, 10-14), who trailed by only three at halftime. They’ll finish their season against Blue Mountain at home Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH IDAHO — Julius Mims 17, Xavier Bailey 10, Cobi Campbell 16, Brendon Johnson 21, King 8, Thomas 2, Holmes 0, Karstetter 2. Totals 31-53 7-12 76.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Tinley 4, Javonte Darrett 15, Jamon Kemp 23, Kari 4, Turner 9, Cole 0, Ilumoka 0, Tinner 7, Joe 4, Dunning 0. Totals 27-55 7-10 66.
Halftime: North Idaho 39-36.
YVC highlights: Conner Turner 8 rebs, 2 3p; Mason Tinley 4 assts.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Wildcats drop regular-season finaleMONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington’s four-game winning streak came to an end in an 83-72 loss to end the regular season at Western Oregon.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman put up 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, moving her within eight of the all-time GNAC record. Sunshine Huerta contributed 24 points for the Wildcats (12-6, 20-7) in their regular season finale.
They still earned the No. 3 seed in next week’s GNAC tournament and will face No. 6 Simon Fraser next Thursday at 5:15 p.m. in Bellingham. The two teams split their meetings earlier this season.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Samantha Bowman 29, Sunshine Huerta 24, Cai 5, Maeda 3, Schow 0, Heitschmidt 8, Johnson 3, Smith 0, Bush 0. Totals 30-71 6-9 72.
WESTERN OREGON — Princy Paaluhi-Caulk 28, Cali McClave 23, Kiylynn Dawkins 14, Glenn 3, A. McClave 0, Winkler 7, Harman 5, Arzner 3. Totals 34-75 10-11 83.
Central Washington 12 15 21 24 — 72
Western Oregon 16 25 19 23 — 83
CWU highlights: Bowman 17 rebs, 6 assts, 2 blks, 3 stls; Cai 6 rebs; Maeda 6 rebs, 3 stls.
Yaks offense struggles in lossYakima Valley’s offense went cold in a 58-49 loss to North Idaho Saturday afternoon.
Aliyah Finch posted another double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds and Zillah grad Iliana Ramos tallied 14 points off the bench. No one else scored more than four and the Yaks (6-9, 9-16) shot just 36% from the field, including 29% from 3-point range.
YVC will finish its season against Blue Mountain at home on Wednesday.
NORTH IDAHO — Blume 2, Smith 2, Aldendorf 0, Solei Elletson 10, Addie Kiefer 18, Beem 8, Calley 4, Kaylee Banks 14. Totals 22-57 10-13 58.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Aliyah Finch 18, Begay 4, Driscoll 4, Newman 4, McCarty 3, Iliana Ramos 14, J. Ramos 2, Standley 0. Totals 20-55 4-7 49.
North Idaho 20 13 9 16 — 58
Yakima Valley 15 15 6 13 — 49
YVC highlights: Finch 16 rebs; Skylar Begay 7 rebs; I. Ramos 3-5 3p.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Yaks swept at UmpquaAndrew Graham stayed hot but Yakima Valley couldn’t avoid a sweep Saturday at Umpqua.
After recording five hits in a doubleheader split Friday, Graham went 3 for 5 in a 5-3 loss and 3 for 3 in a 6-3 loss to close out the four-game series. Yakima Valley (4-4) will return home to host a doubleheader against the University of Calgary next Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
Game 1: UCC 5, YVC 3. Highlights: Andrew Graham 3-5, RBI; Matthew Sauve 2-5, 2b. Game 2: UCC 6, YVC 3. Highlights: Graham 3-3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Central falls twice at NNUNAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington’s late lead disappeared, allowing Northwest Nazarene to pick up a sweep in a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Halle Field.
Isabel Womack took the loss despite not giving up an earned run in a 1-0 defeat to start the day, and the Wildcats (3-6) led by two runs heading into the fifth inning of a 6-3 loss. They’ll look to bounce back next week at home with a four-game nonconference series against Montana State Billings, beginning Friday at noon.
Game 1: NNU 1, CWU 0. Highlights: Isabel Womack 6 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 6 K, 5 BB. Game 2: NNU 6, CWU 3. Highlights: None.
